Former Auburn school board president hired for teaching position

Before the Oct. 26 Auburn school board meeting started, Joseph Sheppard had some news for Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and his fellow board members.

He was going to apply for a vacant teaching position the district had struggled to fill, so he would be stepping off of the board of education. While that specific reason for Sheppard's resignation was not public that night, it became clear Tuesday when the board officially approved hiring Sheppard as a technology teacher.

Before that happened, the board also voted to formally accept Sheppard's resignation, effective as of Oct. 26, because it did not take that step at last month's meeting.

"We just found out that day," Pirozzolo said of Sheppard's plans. "We were all pretty shocked to the hear the news."

After the late October meeting, Sheppard applied for the position and was interviewed and then offered the job. The post, which splits time between the district's junior high school and high school, has been vacant since August.

Sheppard is certified to teach technology in New York state. For the past two years, he's taught in the Union Springs Central School District, but has always had an interest in teaching in his home district, Pirozzolo said.

Sheppard was the only applicant for the post, the superintendent noted, which wasn't a surprise. "Technology is a a very difficult position to fill in New York state," Pirozzolo said.

In order for Sheppard to give proper notice to his current employer, he won't be starting in the Auburn job until Dec. 20. Auburn hired him into a four-year probationary, tenure-track position, and his starting annual salary will be $59,241.

Sheppard, who served as board president for the 2020-21 school year, was first elected to the school board in 2017 and was re-elected to a three-year term in 2020. Prior to serving as president, he was the board's vice president for two years.

The resignation leaves the nine-member board with a vacancy that could be filled via a special election or a board appointment, or it could be left vacant until the statewide school election day in May. The board entertained a motion to discuss how to fill the vacancy at Tuesday's meeting, but the motion was defeated. Pirozzolo said he expects that there will be a discussion at the board's December meeting.

