Forum set on possible $25 million Moravia schools project

Residents this week can learn more about the Moravia Central School District's potential capital project.

A forum about the $25 million project proposal is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the foyer of Moravia's middle school/high school, 68 South Main St. That informational event precedes the district's board of education meeting at 7 p.m. that same night. During the meeting, the board is expected vote on a resolution to put the proposal in front of voters Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Moravia Superintendent John Birmingham told The Citizen that the possible capital project won't impact taxes. Of the $25 million, $20,816,400 would come from state building aid, $2 million from the district's capital reserves and $2,183,600 from retiring debt.

The forum will feature renderings of the planned renovations. Architects, engineers and other officials involved in project development will be present to answer questions.

A district committee created specifically for the capital project was instrumental in helping to craft its scope, Birmingham said. That committee includes community members, parents, alumni, teaching staff, school board members and administrators.

The committee prioritized "that we keep it at a zero tax impact," Birmingham said, citing financial issues residents face such as inflation and current gas prices.

"We were very cognizant of the fact that our community is up against those things, and so we did not want to put any additional tax burden on them," he added.

Many proposed upgrades have been suggested by the community. Back in January, the district sent out surveys to community members asking what they would like to see in Moravia's next capital project.

One of the responses that most frequently came up , Birmingham said, was renovating the auditorium of the middle school/high school. That space is cramped and has some broken seats. Survey responses also cited the district's athletic facilities. Under project proposal, the grass field by the high school would be replaced with a synthetic turf field, with lights added and an eight-lane track that would allow Moravia to host sectional competitions and other events throughout the year.

The capital project also would include renovations to the district's agriculture, technology and wing, but Moravia intends on getting input from the district's teachers in those fields so they can work with the district and the project's architectural firm, King + King Architects, on what that updated wing should look like.

Project renderings and descriptions also describe proposed improvements for Millard Fillmore Elementary School such as ceiling replacement, renovations to the cafetorium, a redesign of the library and HVAC upgrades. Other changes for the middle school/high school would include renovations to the music suite and district office.

"We want to be a district of choice where we provide our kids world-class opportunities. We need to make sure our facilities match that vision," Birmingham said.

If the project is authorized by voters in December, officials hope to start construction by summer 2024, the superintendent said, considering the design phase of the project and time for state approval.