Four express interest in Auburn school board leadership positions

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education's current president and vice president expressed intentions to continue in those positions for the upcoming school year, but will face competition from two other board members.
At a board meeting Tuesday night, District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo asked which board members would be interested in leaderships roles for the 2021-22 school year. President Joseph Sheppard said he wants to continue in his current position, while Ian Phillips said he will seek that position as well. Current vice president Eli Hernandez and Jeff Gasper will vie for the vice presidency.
Sheppard, who first became a board member in 2017, served as vice president in 2018 and 2019 before becoming presidentl ast year.
"It's been an interesting year, and definitely a learning experience for me personally and professionally," he said. "There are several things that I have learned this year that I would like to implement."
Phillips, who came onto the board in 2018, is an employee with the New York State United Teachers union. He became the chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee in 2015 but stepped down earlier this month.
He said his intention was "nothing personal against Joe" but he wanted to try his hand at the role.
The first person to say they were interested in running for the vice president post was Gasper, who joined the board in 2016. Noting that this upcoming year will be the last year of his current term, "I feel it's a good time to put my hat in the ring," he said.
Hernandez, who was first elected to the board in 2011, was most recently re-elected in 2020, the same year he became vice president. He said "there are some things that we need to get us up to speed" as far as running the board.
In other news
• A longtime departing board member was also acknowledged at the meeting Friday.
Kathleen Rhodes was recognized at her last meeting before she is set to leave the board before the new school year begins on July 1. Rhodes, who joined the board in 2012, pursued another four-term last month but lost to incumbents Phillips and Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco and newcomer Matteo Bartolotta.
Rhodes was a district employee for years before becoming a board member. After serving as board vice president for several years, she was voted president in 2018 and 2019.
Pirozzolo and Sheppard both praised Rhodes for her dedication. Sheppard said he was fortunate to work as vice president under her for two years, saying she "works so hard for the children of this district."
