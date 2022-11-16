Genesee Elementary School seeing improvements during attendance initiative

AUBURN — After Genesee Elementary School saw an attendance drop due to COVID-19, the school is seeing some improvements so far — and hopes to keep them going.

Genesee principal Sarah Passarello spoke about the school's attendance initiative during an Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. Passarello said the undertaking first began for the 2021-22 school year.

She showed a presentation listing attendance rates in recent years, including an average attendance of 92.6% for the 2019-20 school year, 78.9% for 2020-21 due to the pandemic, 89.4% for 2021-22 and 93.3%, as of Oct. 31, for the 2022-23. Genesee's average daily attendance rate was at about 92.5% prior to the outbreak, Passarello said.

"When COVID hit, just like with all other schools, it really tanked our attendance. Last year, we really struggled getting it back up to where it should be, so that's kind of the background on why we chose this as one of our initiatives," she said. "Because if our students aren't at school, they aren't learning and will continue to struggle across all areas."

While the school's average attendance rate as of the end of last month is better than the rate of the previous year, Passorello noted "but now we have to maintain that, and that's not going to be an easy thing now that we're coming into winter months."

The school's goal is to bump that student daily attendance rate from that approximate 89% rate in 2021-22 to 92% overall for 2022-23. That percentage would be about where Genesee's rate was before COVID-19.

"That's still not fantastic, but it's a place to start," Passarello said.

Weekly student attendance tracking has been a part of the initiative, tracking every student "who starts to get close to that chronic absenteeism rate," she said. She also noted that Genesee's students who were chronically absent were "really, really chronically absent." The graph for that tracking info shown in the presentation included different services the school tried to put into place, Passorello said, including parent contact and principal hearings "where we bring the families in and just have conversations and figure out what the barriers are and different ways that we can help broke those down."

One intervention for attendance is Awesome Attendance Nights. Passarello said that any student who missed two or less days of school in March last school year were invited to an event, where Grace Chapel of Skaneateles donated $500 worth of gifts such as scooters. The school is holding another event on Nov. 17. Other interventions are being implemented as well.

After the meeting, she praised the efforts of the school's attendance committee.