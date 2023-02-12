Almost every public high school in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region scored graduation rates above the state average last year, but five out of the nine schools had year-to-year decreases, according to new data from the state Education Department.

Eight of the nine schools in the region reported a graduation rate above the state average of 87% for August 2022, data posted by the state earlier this month showed. The one exception, Auburn High School, had an August 2022 graduation rate of 74%, while every other local school district had high school graduation rates of at least 90%.

While most were above the state average, the majority of the nine area high schools experienced graduation rate reductions compared with the previous year, with Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge, Moravia, Skaneateles and Southern Cayuga posting lower numbers in 2022 in than in 2021.

A total of 236 students graduated from Auburn High School as of August 2022 out of 319 students who entered high school in 2018, the data show. Auburn's August 2021 graduation rate was 77%, with 222 students graduating out of a group of 290 seniors. Auburn's graduating class of over 200 students was by far the largest of any of the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES high schools last year. Skaneateles High School had the second highest graduating class, with 105 students.

The 87% statewide graduation rate was up from 86.1% in the prior year. One factor for graduation rates in recent years has been the COVID-19 pandemic exemptions that were in place in 2020 and 2021 for Regents exams. Students normally need to pass at least four of the exit exams — in English, math, science and social studies — but in the wake of educational disruptions due to COVID-19, the state said it was enough that students passed the courses.

"New York's graduation rate continues its steady, upward trend," state Education Department spokeswoman Emily DeSantis said in a statement. "Despite the sustained trajectory, additional work must be done to improve student outcomes for all students, especially our most vulnerable populations."

Two area school districts saw their high school graduation numbers drop by over five percentage points last year, such as the Southern Cayuga Junior-Senior High School going from 98% in August 2021, with 49 out of 50 students graduating, to 90% in 2022, with 52 out of 58 students graduating. Moravia Junior-Senior High School had the next biggest decrease, falling from 97% to 90%, with 63 out 70 students earning their diplomas.

Four Cayuga County-area districts — Cato-Meridian, Port Byron, Union Springs and Weedsport — saw year-to-year increases in their graduation numbers. Port Byron and Weedsport tied for the highest graduation rate out of the nine local public schools, as both had 98% rates as of August 2022.

Union Springs High School had the biggest local year-to-year upswing, from an August 2021 graduation rate of 90%, representing 44 out of 49 students graduating, to a 96% rate one year later, with 46 out of 48 students graduating.

Dr. Jarett Powers, superintendent of the Union Springs Central School District, told The Citizen Friday that the district is happy to see "that our students are successful, and are able to graduate as we expect them to. We're very proud of their accomplishments, and we're excited to see where their success takes them."

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic prompted different challenges over the last few school years, Powers talked about what he attributes the high school's graduation rate increase to.

"It's an effort on the part of our students, on the part of their families, on the part of our teachers and support staff, our administration and everyone sort of working together to create positive outcomes for kids," he said. "I would attribute it to the resiliency of our community to come together and prioritize education during a series of challenging years."

Adding that the district ultimately wants to see every student graduate, Powers said "we want everyone to know that we're going to continue to work hard to help ensure that every kid achieves and graduates. That's the business of our business, right? It's student learning and achievement."

Cayuga County-area graduation rates August four-year graduation rates for the public high schools in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region, according to the state Education Department: High school 2021 2022 Auburn 77% 74% Cato-Meridian 91% 94% Jordan-Elbridge 93% 91% Moravia 97% 90% Port Byron 96% 98% Skaneateles 96% 95% Southern Cayuga 98% 90% Union Springs 90% 96% Weedsport 93% 98%