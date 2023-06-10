AUBURN — Terry Leonino, half of the folk duo Magpie, has been impressed by the efforts of the different Auburn students she was worked with for a decade.

Since 2013, Leonino and her husband and musical partner, Greg Artzner, have been a part of the “Harriet Was Here in My Backyard” research and song-writing project, where Artzner and Leonino have created a different song with fourth-grade students at Genesee Elementary School every year about Harriet Tubman, the iconic abolitionist who spent much of her adult life in Auburn. An event acknowledging the program's 10-year milestone was held at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center Saturday morning.

After Magpie performed the latest collaborative song with the current students in front of around 50 people at the center, Leonino talked about what it has been like to take on this annual endeavor.

"I just think it's amazing, what these kids are coming up with. They just write such moving things," she said. "They have a real sense of where they are and that's this program does, it helps them be grounded in the very place that they were and the history that's underneath their feet."

The new song is called "Still Standing" and largely focuses on the relationship between Tubman and the family of William Seward, a former Auburn resident who was secretary of state under President Abraham Lincoln and the former New York governor. Talking to the crowd before the performance, Artzner marveled at the "genuine admiration and love between these people." As the students sang the lyrics of the song, they also performed the words in American Sign Language.

Following the performance, local advocate Laurel Ullyette presented Leonino and Artzner with a gift recognizing their work. At one point, Ullyette told the twosome "Our Genesee students are better for having known you."

After the event, as people had cake donated by Wegmans, students Chloe Welch and Zoey DeMarse said they enjoyed working with Magpie on this year's song. Chloe, 9, said she was initially worried about being nervous while performing on stage and thought it might be hard to learn the song, but she felt good about being in front of the crowd and noted she practiced the lyrics and sign language. She said she and her fellow students researched the relationship between the Seward and Tubman.

"We got to make the whole song based on what we were saying, so it was really fun," Chloe said.

Zoey, also 9, said her favorite part of the process was writing the song because the students voted on different aspects of the song, such as lyrics and the title.

Artzner said that after 10 years of the program, he and Leonino feel at home in Auburn.

"Auburn has become a home away from home for us. We like coming back here, we really enjoy the whole community. We just loving being in a place where the history is just seeping up from the spirit of the town and people here have embraced it a time when embracing that history is very important because it's under siege in parts of the country," Artzner said.