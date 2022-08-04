'Hearing the community': Diversity, equity and inclusion meet-and-greet held in Auburn

AUBURN — An Auburn Enlarged City School District's event focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion emphasized the importance of hearing a variety of different voices and perspectives.

Dr. Renee Burgess, Auburn's executive director of diversity, equity, inclusion and instruction, and Bill Berry, consultant on the district's DEI efforts, talked to people and answered questions at a meet-and-greet at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building Wednesday night. The event was one of three meet-and-greets planned by the district, the first was in July and the third is in September. The meet-and-greets are meant to gather community feedback.

Nine people attended Wednesday's event. In addition to Burgess and Berry, participants included Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo, board of education president Ian Phillips and Amy Mahunik, the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

"If we talk about diversity, equity and inclusion, we have to recognize there are different voices with different ideas, different opinions," Berry said. "Our responsibility is to listen to all those opinions and try to resolve differences as best as we can, full well knowing that you can't please all the people all the time."

Devon Roblee, a parent of two children in the district, one of whom has special needs, asked if there was a DEI plan or "anything that can be shared with the public." She is interested in neurodiversity inclusion, "but there are other parents in my network that are interested in all aspects, so if there is a way that we can read or see what the district is planning, maybe that might help them come to the table."

Burgess said there was work with the district's DEI task force the past school year to write an executive summary and create a mission for the group and an executive summary draft.

"What we're looking forward to continuing with that committee for next year is the further development of a strategic plan around diversity, equity and inclusion, again, being anchored in our current plans, our strategic plan as a district, which highlights (DEI,) particularly with recruitment and then also in our district comprehensiveness improvement plan, which flows into certain buildings who have set plans, so individualized plans for improvement in certain buildings," she said. "So we are looking to create goals that are actionable for next year and then obviously we have the ability to measure and track their successes."

Burgess said she and Berry have met with different stakeholders in the community over the last few months, holding the meet-and-greets and started DEI-related professional learning sessions with staff members over the summer, among other work.

District parent Leigh Reilley, whose son Rafael Rosado, 9, was with her, said that during the district's 2022 scholarship ceremony, "there didn't seem to be a lot of diversity and inclusion up on the stage." She said she has helped two of her children through that process, adding that "it was a struggle" but they received scholarships.

"But they got them because I didn't give up on them. Not every kid in this community has that," Reilley said. "I think that we find a way to help those kids, whether it's through the guidance office, someone helping them, whether it's reaching out to parents and seeing what we can do to help them help their child ... there's enough money to go around where there should be more diversity and inclusion based on all needs."

In regard to "children not having equitable experiences because of the skills of our parents and guardians," Burgess said an idea she and Berry have discussed is a "parent university," to help parents learn skills and knowledge applicable to these issues.

Berry and Burgess suggested the idea for the meet-and-greets several weeks ago to Pirozzolo, who liked the idea. Pirozzolo previously said the state requires districts to have diversity, equity and inclusion plans, but Auburn started devising its plan in 2020, about a year and a half before the mandate. Burgess serves on the district's DEI committee and she and Berry have worked on that strategic plan with other committee members.

The final meet-and-greet is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 23 Chapman Ave. A light lunch will be held. People are asked to RSVP by emailing Burgess at reneeburgess@aecsd.education and to name all attendees and any dietary restrictions.