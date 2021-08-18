Hochul hints at statewide school mask mandate

Public schools in New York state may yet see a mask-wearing mandate for the start of the academic year, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted Wednesday.

Hochul, who’s set to become the state’s top executive upon Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation next week, said the state Health Department has the power to call for mandatory mask usage at public schools.

That appeared to mark a shift from her previous comments emphasizing she supports such a measure, but doesn’t have the power to implement it on her own.

“Mask mandates is something that the Department of Health has the authority to call for. They have that authority now, and I will assess whether or not we’ll know whether that’s been called for,” Hochul told reporters during a visit to a North Corona, Queens, elementary school.

“But I believe that we’ll need mask mandates for children to go back to schools, and that’ll have to be universal and be statewide,” she added.

The comments came as localities around the country have been weighing possible safety measures for the start of the school year.