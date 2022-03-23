How one Cayuga County school district is responding to uptick in COVID cases

With an increase in COVID-19 cases among faculty, students and staff, Moravia Superintendent John Birmingham wanted to take a proactive approach to ensure in-person classes aren't affected.

In a letter released on Tuesday, Birmingham notified families in the Moravia school district that they are recommending "additional mitigation strategies" due to the uptick. Those strategies include a recommendation, not a requirement, that students wear masks when they cannot maintain social distancing. The district also plans to use more rapid tests to detect COVID cases.

Birmingham told The Citizen on Wednesday that the letter followed conversations with the Cayuga County Health Department and the district's nursing staff. Instead of ignoring the spike, he said, he wanted to determine how to preserve in-person learning while preventing the spread of COVID in school buildings.

"The letter I put out was my best effort to just say to people that we're going to focus on things that worked in the past," he said. "We're going to increase disinfection and recommend students to wear masks if social distancing is compromised. We're saying masks do work — our local numbers support that. Although they are not ideal in other ways, if we have an uptick, it's one way to mitigate how impactful that is."

Since the statewide school mask mandate was lifted on March 2, Moravia has more COVID cases (121) than any other Cayuga County school district. A vast majority of the cases (114) have been reported in the last two weeks, with a bulk of the positive cases (92) among students. Thirteen teachers and nine staff members have tested positive during that period.

The total in three weeks accounts for nearly one-quarter of all COVID-19 cases in the district since the school year began in September. Birmingham thinks that while there could be exposures happening outside of school, there may be some spread occurring in school.

"I don't have any superspreader event or anything like that," he added. "I just know that in (three weeks) since the masks have been off, we've had a lot more cases. That would tell me that some of that is happening in school."

Moravia has protocols in place for positive cases and anyone who is exposed to the virus. For those who test positive, they must isolate for five days. They can return to school after the isolation period ends, but must wear a mask for five days.

Anyone who has contact with a positive case must wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. It could be extended to 15 days if it's a household exposure, according to Birmingham's letter, because they would be considered exposed until the fifth day of the positive case's isolation period.

Birmingham said they have taken other actions to address the uptick in COVID cases. KN95 masks have been distributed to staff and rapid tests have been provided to students and their families.

Based on student enrollment, Moravia is the fourth-largest school district in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system behind Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles. Yet, the southern Cayuga County district has the most cases. While Moravia has more COVID-positive cases in the last few weeks, other districts haven't avoided their own upticks.

Auburn, the largest school district in Cayuga County, has 79 cases in the last two weeks, according to state Department of Health data. Union Springs has 41 cases. Cato-Meridian (16) and Weedsport (10) were also in double digits. A handful of districts — Skaneateles (seven), Jordan-Elbridge (six), Southern Cayuga (six) and Port Byron (three) — reported low case totals in the last two weeks.

Birmingham thinks that their focus on reporting "what we know to be the best data" is one reason why the numbers might be higher than other districts.

What's happening in Moravia aligns with a local trend. The Cayuga County Health Department reported a 221% increase in active COVID cases (from 52 to 167) over a five-day period last week. The noticeable rise in cases led the department to ask residents to submit at-home test results so they can monitor the spike.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

