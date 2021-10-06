Jordan-Elbridge district adds new school resource officer

A retired state police investigator has joined the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District as a new school resource officer.

Brian Kelly was announced as a new school resource officer in a news release on the district's website.

He served with the state police in Elbridge since 2006, serving as a trooper first before becoming an investigator. He worked in Pulaski and the Adirondacks before joining the Elbridge barracks, the news release said. Kelly opted to retire at the end of September. He will be traveling between the school district's three school buildings.

"You may recognize Kelly as a familiar face. That’s because he used to play basketball with staff ahead of the school day, and he’s one of the founding members of the annual Troopers vs. Teachers game at JEHS," the news release said. "It didn’t happen last year due to COVID-19, but usually, the game brings the community together and raises money for the school district."

“I’m very lucky to be here, and I am very grateful,” Kelly said in the release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0