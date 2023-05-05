The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District's proposed 2023-24 budget increases spending by more than 3%.

The $36,195,000 budget proposal, according to a news release on the Jordan-Elbridge website, represents a 3.48% spending increase and includes a 2.75% property tax levy increase.

Noting this will be just the third time in eight years voters have faced a budget proposal with a tax levy hike, the district said the proposed increase remains below the 2.8% tax cap imposed by the state.

The district cited continually increasing costs for goods and services as one of the reasons for an increase.

"Current high inflation not only impacts the groceries stocking the shelves of your local supermarket; but also, the cost of keeping lights on in schools, the supplies students use in art and music classes, and the cost of health insurance for school employees," the district said.

“The school district’s goal in developing a budget for the upcoming school year was to find the right balance between what our community can support and the cost of helping every student cultivate the BEST in personal growth and achievement,” Jordan-Elbridge Superintendent James Froio said in the news release.

The budget maintains academic and co-curricular activities. It also aims to address parent concerns regarding support and supervision for student-athletes, giving funding for additional assistant coaches for varsity baseball, varsity softball and modified lacrosse, the release continued. Security upgrades at Jordan-Elbridge High School are also included, along with buying two large school buses and two small buses. The district intends to continue its practice of paying for such buses with cash.

In addition to the budget, residents will be able to vote on two separate propositions which would allow for additional funding for the Elbridge Free Library and the Jordan Bramley Library.

In addition to providing budget information, the district announced that Jordan-Elbridge Middle School and Jordan-Elbridge Dynamic Intermediate School will be getting a new leadership team for 2023-24.

Alexis Farnsworth, the middle school's International Baccalaureate coordinator, will be the principal for the fourth through eighth grades, overseeing students at the intermediate school. Erin Wilson will serve as dean of students for fourth through eighth grades. David Shafer, the current middle school principal, will retire, while Nina Baker, the current principal of the intermediate school, will continue her position as director of curriculum, instruction and intermediate education.

Although the middle and the intermediate schools will have the same principal, the curriculum and instruction at the schools will stay separate.

“One thing we want to do is create a more coherent community for students, teachers, and families in 4-8, so it’s one unified building based on relationships, and based on culture,” Farnsworth said in the newsletter.

Farnsworth started at the middle school in 2016, beginning as an eighth-grade language and literature teacher. She became the International Baccalaureate coordinator two years ago. Wilson joined the district in 2007 as a special education teacher at Elbridge Elementary School "and transitioned two years ago to become the district’s MTSS coordinator, and the intermediate student engagement coordinator at JEDIS," the newsletter continued.

Community members will be able to cast their ballots on the budget, the library propositions and the election of three open three-year seats on the Jordan-Elbridge Board of Education as a part of the statewide voting day on Tuesday, May 16. Polls will be open at the high school, 5721 Hamilton Road, Jordan, the newsletter said. People can access the building through the events entrance. Absentee ballots can be requested through the district clerk, but such ballots have to be returned by 5 p.m. May 16.