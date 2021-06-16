'Just normal people': Refugees share their stories with Auburn students

"We can do a lot, we can contribute, we work, we go to school," he said.

Lilith, 14, said she was glad she was able to hear Faisel's story.

"It shows that all the stereotypes for all the refugees that everybody talks about (are) not true," she said.

"I think that today the world is a smaller place, because we have the technology and the ability to get to know people in other places," Rielly said about the sessions. "However, kids, lot of times, particularly this age, aren't able to get out and see what life is like for some people that are really going through trauma, or has been through trauma. So to be exposed to the culture and to the language and someone who seems like they're so different but find out that they're really a lot alike, that, I think, is priceless."

Librarian Marcella Didio said before the event that the other work prep that was done included talking to the students about the difference between simple and complex questions and studying the geographical context of where these speakers live.

Didio said she wanted to give the students an opportunity "to see the world through a different lens or to bring awareness and empathy to people."