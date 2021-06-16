'Just normal people': Refugees share their stories with Auburn students

AUBURN — Auburn Junior High School students learned about the experiences of refugees from people who lived them.
Different sets of students learned from different refugees via Zoom at the school Tuesday. Four refugees — one from the Northeastern African country Sudan and three from the Western Asian country Syria — spoke to students, who then asked questions. The speakers were with NaTakallam, which supports displaced people and their host countries "by hiring them as online tutors, teachers, translators and cultural exchange partners," according to NaTakallam's website.
Five sessions were held in the school's library, with students from Deb Rielly's English classes. During the second session, students heard from Faisal, who is from the Darfur region in western Sudan. He fled genocide in Darfur with his family at an early age and went to a refugee camp on the border of Chad. Life was tough at the camp, he said, with children separated from their families. In 2005, he was reunited with family.
"I never expected that I would find them there, but also they never expected that they would see me again or alive, me and my sister," he said.
After dealing with death threats, Faisal went to Khartoum, the capital of Sudan. He said it was difficult leaving his family. However, he experienced a great deal of discrimination and racism there due to being from Darfur.
At 19, Faisal got out of Sudan and moved to the Western Asian country of Jordan in 2014. Someone he met helped him secure a passport and a visa in order to get into Jordan. However, refugees in Jordan aren't allowed to work or have insurance. Knowing "how far I came from," Faisal said he needed to do something for himself.
In 2015, he had a chance to apply for a scholarship out of Regis University, in Denver, Colorado. Faisal got one of the scholarships and he is studying social work. He has two more courses before he will be able to graduate. Faisal is waiting to receive asylum from either the United States or Canada.
He said he has experienced a lot of difficulty and pain — he said that his uncle was shot in front of him, and his cousins were killed as well — but noted that he felt he needed to work hard and "do something" and move forward.
Faisal said that he is happy to share his story.
"This is who I am today," he said.
Eighth-grader Lilith Panek asked Faisel what he wants Americans to understand about refugees.
Faisal said that he believes a lot of people have misunderstandings about refugees, and that many people in Jordan have a misconception that refugees are "always consuming" without contributing. He said that refugees can work and are "just normal people" who have been forced to leave their countries.
"We can do a lot, we can contribute, we work, we go to school," he said.
Lilith, 14, said she was glad she was able to hear Faisel's story.
"It shows that all the stereotypes for all the refugees that everybody talks about (are) not true," she said.
"I think that today the world is a smaller place, because we have the technology and the ability to get to know people in other places," Rielly said about the sessions. "However, kids, lot of times, particularly this age, aren't able to get out and see what life is like for some people that are really going through trauma, or has been through trauma. So to be exposed to the culture and to the language and someone who seems like they're so different but find out that they're really a lot alike, that, I think, is priceless."
Librarian Marcella Didio said before the event that the other work prep that was done included talking to the students about the difference between simple and complex questions and studying the geographical context of where these speakers live.
Didio said she wanted to give the students an opportunity "to see the world through a different lens or to bring awareness and empathy to people."
"It's real, it's not just a news story," she said. "I just think it brings some perspective, awareness, cultural awareness."
After the event, Didio said she was proud of the students and noted that she believed students made connections between what they've been learning in school.
"I feel like there was definitely some critical thinking between their text and what they are hearing," she said.
