'Like a family': Auburn High School graduates 250

AUBURN — Students of the Auburn class of 2022 started and, for the most part, ended high school normally. But between those bookends was a story of challenges — and overcoming them.

That's what Principal Brian Morgan told the Auburn High School Class of 2022 as its 250 members graduated Friday at sunny Holland Stadium.

Faced with remote learning, the loss of extracurricular activities and other challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in their sophomore year, those students could have "thrown in the towel," Morgan said. They could have waited until college to start their academic careers over, and it would have been understandable had they done so. But they didn't.

"It's not how well you start that's important, but rather how well you finish," Morgan said. "You deserve all of the great things that lie ahead."

In spite of those challenges, or perhaps because of them, this year's seniors grew close, class president Ida Kavanagh said during her remarks at the graduation ceremony. She came to Auburn High from a Catholic school, but was welcomed with open arms by her classmates. Much of her speech was spent sharing memories with them, congratulating them and wishing them luck.

"This class is like a family," she said. "I never felt out of place in my class. There was always a familiar face and someone I could talk to."

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo, after thanking the district's board of education, continued praising the seniors for the way they endured the pandemic. In the process, he said, they learned skills others lack. He wished the class well applying those skills to college or the workforce, and asked they someday bring them back to Auburn.

"You've done something none of us sitting here has ever done," he said. "But that first year you're away to college, you're going to really appreciate what you've had for the last 13 years of education."

Salutatorian Morgan Cook elaborated on one of those skills during her remarks to the class.

Recalling the work it took to reach her academic standing, Cook frequently mentioned the 11:59 p.m. deadlines that became standard during the pandemic.

"As we get ready for sophomore year, COVID-19 hits. A time of confusion, disparity, anguish for everyone," she said. "Caring for pets or younger siblings, not being able to eat because you have one Zoom call after another, assignments being posted at different times of the day, trying to get everything done by 11:59 p.m. every night. The list goes on."

Cook then used the metaphor of a jigsaw puzzle to chronicle the class's journey. Kindergarten saw the border form, she said, and the rest slowly began to fill in through elementary and middle school.

"Certain pieces might not exactly fit in certain spaces or times in our lives, so they are left aside for another time when we find that perfect fit," she said. "Life is truly what you make of it, and you create your own puzzle along the way with the decisions you make. ... Whatever path you follow on your journey through life, make that puzzle huge and full of all of your experiences."

Concluding the remarks was the class of 2022's valedictorian, Jack Kennedy. After thanking the district's teachers for their efforts through the pandemic, he shared a story from his senior prom. Toward the end of that night, he asked the DJ to play a slow song for him to dance to with his date. The scene evoked a song by Japanese singer Joji, whom Kennedy quoted with his final words.

"Forget about what it is that others expect of you," he said. "The only expectations that we have to break are our own."

Auburn's Class of 2022 David P. Aicher Haylee J. Alnutt Isabella Marie Alvarado Luca Shane Ashton Zackery Michael Augustine Patrick L. Auringer Talia Marcine Axton Isaiah Michael Daniel Babb Nicholas T. Bachman Daneishaliz Baez-Reyes Omar Mekhi Bailey Anthony Carmelo Baker Na'Kaya M. Baker Zachary M. Barber Brandon J. Barnes Oliver F. Baroody Gracie Lynn Barraque Alannah Sofia Barrett Ava F. Bartolotta Bethany L. Belcher Natalee A. Bello-Woodcock Raven S. Benedict Brandon R. Bertollini Josephine Bridget Bielowicz Amarión M. Bochenek Ella D. Boedicker Madelynn J. Bona Ella Dalziel Bouley Matthew C. Bouley Jacob Charles Bryant Christopher J. Cady Erin E. Calkins Anthony E. Camardo Ella R. Carnes Angelo E. Carter Charles T. Cesario, Jr. Taylor M. Chadderdon Aleia M. Champagne Jack Owen Chapman Carly R. Chappell Sierra N. Chase Fiona A. Chisholm Colby T. Church Ethan M. Clemente Chandell L. Clingerman Angel H. Clink Breanna Frances Combes Breannah Rose Connors Morgan E. Cook Logan D. Coon Colleen S. Cordway Gavin J. Corey Mia Rose Cowell Braydon F. Crosby Zachary S. Crosby Conner L. Crossley James M. Cuddy Cameron Michael Daddabbo Olivia Nicole Daddabbo Hannah Sharon Daly Kenneth Danboise Katherine Julianna Danczak Ellie Elizabeth Dann Carter S. J. Davidson Anthony M. Dawley Jaden B. Dawley Tehya Z. M. Dean Gage M. DeBois Harmony E-R. Marie Deyo Aiden N. Diego Craig T. Diego, Jr. Isabella M. DiLallo Peter T. DiLallo, Jr. Katelynn P. Dinehart Kevin J. Dolan Maggie E. Dolan Ryan P. Donnelly Matthew David Donovan Kayley Marie Duffy Savannah Rage Dygert Noah J. Erickson JoLin M. Evans Liam J. Farrell Matthew R. Faynor Matthew D. Fennessy Raiden X. Ferguson Maddox R. Fraher Sarah Elizabeth Fritz Shiloh Ciera Frizzell Liam J. Gargan Connor Jeffrey Gasper Jack E. Geer Taylynn M. Geiger Jacob A. George Delmar L. Goldsmith Jose E. Gonzalez Maddox W. Gorney Sofia Gabriella Granato Andrew John Graney Elizabeth Shea Graney Alex N. Gray Seamus William Greene Jayda J. Grimes Gabriella E. Grzasko Maia E. Guzalak Gavin M. Harding Danielle Elizabeth Marie Harold Alaysia A. Harris Evelyn H. Harvey Emma Kathleen Hastings Rylee Elizabeth Hastings Belle Allison Haynes Evan L. Hergert Maria Hernandez-Ruano Joseph M. Herrick Brianna Marie Hill Richter Michael Hill Nicholeen C. Hoskins Leah Susan Howard James M. Hunter Hannah Lynne Hutchinson Hannah Lynn Hutchinson Kate N. Izzo Seth A. Kane Ida Rose Kavanagh Eirne R. Keegan Nora Adelie Kelley Olivia E. Kelly Jack G. Kennedy Brycen Elijah Kishpaugh DJ Koller Tyler D. Kraushaar Arianna C. LaClair Jocelyn Marie LaFrance Christian Hunter Laury Justin T. Leader Izabella Rose LeGrett Noah A Leitch Mekai A. Long Dominic I. Lopez-LaGas Bethany G. Lorenzo Gracie F. Losani Aa'liyanna A. Love Lauren K. Lowe Austin C. Lusk Jasmine N Lukowski Jonah R. Lynch Conor P. Maassen Sydney A. Marinelli Mayerli N. Marroquin-Aguilar Raven Alexis Marsh Charles W. Masters III Kiearalyn C. Mathis Kaitlyn Alexis Maywalt Ashiya T. McCants Mitchell T. McGinn Lorenzo K. McIntyre Emily R. McLaughlin Alec Joseph McQueeney Jayvon M. Meyer Rachel R. Meyer Owen H. Middleton Luke A. Montone Maura G. Moochler Ethan J. Moore Ziere A. Morris Alexa A. Moulton Kaden J. Murphy Mary Catalina Nila Owen C. Novak Elizabeth Lena O'Hara Kalysta Noelle O'Hara Madelyn J. O'Hora Grace Kathryn Oliver Alexia Isabella Ortiz Jessica C. Parker Isaiah N. Parkman Brody M. Pascal Tatyana L. Pertilla Jeremiah J.Phillips Kristen M. Phillips Sophia Marie Phillips Jack N. Pidlypchak Justin Pike Allie Mackenzie Piorun Zyekier Anthony Jabar Pitts Elizabeth A. Polcovich Benjamin B. Porten Landon Patrick Raso Kalin Rose Reed Colleen E. Reilly Jakob A. Remauro Daniel G. Rhodes Mackenzie Lee Rhyanes Madison Jane Rickard Iris Elaina Rodriguez Kaiya I. Rosado-Reilley Makayla Lynn Roth Jake M. Ryan Alexander X. Santiago Aniyah M. Saunders Nicholas B. Sayre Jonathan M. Schmidt Arietta R. Scozzari Valaina R. Scudder Asher J. Searor Clayton S. Shernesky Anthony R. Shove Jackson A. Siddall Connor Andrew Skardinski Aiden M. Smash Jae'Anna Rochelle Smith Jemale Shakeem Smith Jr. Taylor E. Smith(R) Elizabeth C. Spin Ryan James Stechuchak Ernest R. Stokes Jr. Adrienna S. Strachan Elijah Darwin Stroman Timothy William Sullivan Jr. Maurissa S. Symes Savannah M. Symes Vernon C. Symes Jr. Colin A. Tardif Erin Michelle Taylor Amariona Moenae Ann Temple Olivia J. Thomas Katlin Michelle Thurston Olivia Rose Tkacz Troy Martin Toomey Sarrina A. VanTassell Ella Camilla White Varga Michael A. Villano III Mitchell Paul Vitale Nathaniel E. Vivlemore Troy Edward Vanston Wagner Cody M. Ware Jalon T. Watson-Porch Jordan Robert Webster Katheryn Taylor Wedhorn Kenneth J. Wentworth Timothy Robert Westcott Ryall D. White Zarya J. White Bryn Olivia Whitman Aaliyah Chanel-Monet Whitmore James E. Wilkes Jarid F. Wilkes Kiara M. Willis Gabriella Rose Wlad Denzel A. Wrana Vicky Wu Zachary Joseph Yurco Kyerstein D. Zammett Avry D. Zank

