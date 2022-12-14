Longtime Auburn schools adminstrator takes Casey Park principal role

AUBURN — A longtime administrator who has worked in the Auburn Enlarged City School District is set to become Casey Park Elementary School's new principal.

Jonathan Roberts was appointed principal at an Auburn board of education meeting Tuesday night. His four-year probationary appointment starts Dec. 14.

The board also accepted Roberts' resignation as the coordinator for Auburn High School's P-Tech program and chair of the district's Committee on Special Education. After the board approved Roberts at its meeting, Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo asked him to stand up from his seat in the audience. Pirozzolo added that Roberts "filled in to help out" with the Casey Park principal position after the resignation of Jenette Mistretta, who left Oct. 31 after two months.

"Teachers fell in love with him, he went through the interview process, he came up as the top choice," Pirozzolo said of Roberts, adding that he has been working with Miguelina Cuevas-Post, who was appointed Casey Park's interim principal after Mistretta left.

"John, we're happy to keep you here, and congratulations," Pirozzolo said.

Roberts said after the meeting he started with the Auburn district in January 2002 as social studies teacher for seventh and eighth grades. His other roles have included assistant principal for all five of Auburn's elementary schools from 2013 to 2015 and assistant principal at Auburn Junior High School from 2015 to 2022. Earlier this summer, he took on the P-Tech and CSE roles. Roberts said after Mistretta left, he helped out with duties at Casey Park including daily meetings and student behavior. He said he's happy to serve as principal.

"I'm really happy to be back in the elementary schools, going back from my first encounter as being an administrator. I loved my time at Casey Park, I love the community at Casey Park and I'm really excited to be able to get going and working with the community," he said.