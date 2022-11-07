Longtime Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES director retires

The director of career and technical education at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES has retired, concluding a career that spanned more than three decades.

Steve Woodard, who has been with Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES for 15 years, is leaving after over 30 years in education, a news release said. Before starting at BOCES in 2007, Woodard worked in multiple upstate New York districts, including Batavia, Dryden, Groton and Moravia. He has served as a teacher, principal, coach and athletic director, in addition to other roles.

Woodard praised his colleagues and the students at BOCES.

"I would say we have a wonderful staff, great students and are able to meet the needs of students in ways that some school systems are not able. It’s been a good place to work with people that understand the human side of education," he said in the news release.

Adding that education is “one-size fits all," he said BOCES “has a lot of different shoes in the closet to helps kids meet graduation requirements.”

For retirement, Woodard said his focus will largely be his children and their education and sports, but he'll also get in some more golf and travel.

During Woodard's final week in the BOCES building on West Genesee Street Road in Aurelius, coworkers held “Woodard Days” to spotlight the different things they enjoyed about working with him, the news release said. Staff wore "Woodard ties" that his wife secretly packed up and brought to the staff to honor of him on one of the days.