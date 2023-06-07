The next leader of SUNY Oswego has been chosen.

Dr. Peter O. Nwosu has been appointed by the SUNY Board of Trustees to become SUNY Oswego's next president, according to a news release from the college. He is set to start Aug. 15.

Since SUNY Oswego's previous leader, Deborah F. Stanley, retired in December 2021, Nwosu is slated to be the college's 11th president. The release noted Officer-in-Charge Mary C. Toale will help with the leadership transition.

Nwosu, an American Council on Education fellow and Fulbright scholar, is currently the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs and student success at Herbert H. Lehman College. He was previously the associate vice president for academic programs and accreditation liaison officer at California State University, Fullerton, the release said, before becoming provost and vice president for academic affairs at Clark Atlanta University, a historically Black college or university.

In addition to being a graduate of the Harvard Institutes for Higher Education, he has a Ph.D. in communication studies from Howard University, a master's degree in liberal studies from Towson University and a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from the Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu, Nigeria. He is a "passionate advocate for access to high-quality education for our nation’s increasingly diverse student body and a systems thinker and strategic planner with a strong belief in the power of collaboration and shared governance," the release said.

“My career has been and will continue to focus on student success, and what struck me at SUNY Oswego was the energy around campus to create opportunities," Nowsu said in the news release. "Students are encouraged and guided by faculty and staff to get the most out of their education and follow their path—that is the power of education to transform lives and ignite new possibilities. My thanks to Chairman Tisch and the SUNY Board of Trustees, Chancellor King, Jim McMahon and the entire search committee. I look forward to our work ahead.”

“As SUNY moves forward with the four pillars of our vision — student success; research and scholarship; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and economic development and upward mobility for our students — our campus leadership is crucial to fulfilling our promise to transform SUNY into the best public higher education system for our students, faculty, and staff. My congratulations to SUNY Oswego as we look to welcome Dr. Peter Nwosu and prepare for Fall 2023," SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said in the release.