Longtime Waterloo educator to be Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School principal

The Weedsport Central School District is getting a new leader at the high school next month.

Sherri Monell will become the principal of Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School Feb. 24, a news release on the district's website said.

The district said Chuck Roach, Weedsport's current director of operations and technology infrastructure, is set to retire, and current principal Brett Fingland will be taking on the responsibilities and duties of the director of operations role.

Monell is currently the principal of Skoi-Yase Primary School in the Waterloo Central School District. The news release said she had previously served as the director of pupil personnel services at the Waterloo Central School District Office and was an elementary special education teacher in Waterloo.

With 19 years in the Waterloo district, the release said, Monell has led different efforts including devising systems and processes to increase student success, writing policies and procedures and "making strong connections with families and students."

“We are fortunate to be hiring a quality educator with a broad, experiential background,” Weedsport Superintendent Shaun A. O’Connor said in the news release. “It is with great anticipation that she will serve our educational community in a distinguished fashion.”

Monell already has ties to the Weedsport area, she lives in the village with her husband, Dan, their two children — who are students in the Weedsport district — and their dog. The news release said Monell is excited to be supporting the community's future and added that establishing connections with families, students and staff members is important to her.

“I know that students succeed when they are surrounded by a team of supporters, including school personnel and family members,” Monell said in the news release. “I am eager to work with these teams in the interest of increasing student success.”

