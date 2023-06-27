After three decades with the Weedsport Central School District and 18 years as superintendent, Shaun O'Connor is stepping down.

In a news release on the Weedsport district's website, O'Connor, who has been superintendent since 2005, said his retirement date is Jan. 1, 2024. Adding he began his career as a first-grade teacher at Weedsport Elementary School in the fall of 1989, he praised the colleagues and board of education members he has worked with over the years, saying, "They have enriched my life beyond my ability to express appreciation in words or deeds and for such I will always be indebted."

O'Connor also thanked teachers, staff members, parents, students and other stakeholders for their "unwavering belief in the power of education."

"Most importantly, I wish to thank my immediate and extended family, and my wife in particular, which has been the greatest support system throughout my years as the District’s educational leader," O'Connor said. "Thank you for the memories, the growth, and the countless moments of pride. Farewell, but not goodbye. Our paths may diverge, but the impact we have made together will endure."

Colleen Borza, Weedsport school board president, lauded O'Connor in the release, mentioning he also previously served as a coach, athletic director and business official. Under O'Connor's charge, the district has taken on "new and exciting initiatives" and undergone several capital improvement projects.

"It is with mixed emotions that we accept Mr. O’Connor’s resignation for the purpose of retirement. While we understand and support his decision to embark on a new chapter in life, we cannot help but acknowledge the void his departure will create within our district. We are, however, confident that the solid foundation he has helped establish will guide us as we continue our pursuit of academic excellence and community engagement," Borza continued. "As we bid farewell to Mr. O’Connor, we invite the faculty, staff, and community members to join us in celebrating his remarkable career and to extend our warmest wishes for a fulfilling retirement. We encourage you to share your memories, stories, and well wishes as a testament to the impact he has made on our lives and the Weedsport Central District."