Moravia middle/high school principal put on administrative leave
Moravia middle/high school principal put on administrative leave

Bruce MacBain

The leader for the Moravia Central School District's middle school/high school is on administrative leave.

In a community letter Thursday, district Superintendent John Birmingham said the district's sixth- through 12th-grade principal has been placed on administrative leave. Bruce MacBain, the person in that post, has been a principal in the district since 2000.

Birmingham said in the letter that he currently can't comment more on the situation, citing personnel privacy concerns. 

Birmingham himself will fill in as principal for the immediate future. He said that he will work with school counselors, administrative support, office staff and teachers to ensure student success.

"Please know that decisions are being made in the best interests of students and staff," Birmingham wrote. "The administrative team will do our best to continue to keep you informed of any changes moving forward."

MacBain declined to comment when reached by phone on Friday.

