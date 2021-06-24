Moravia Middle School receives national honor

Moravia Middle School has been acknowledged on a national level.

The school was a designated as a "School to Watch" by the Essential Elements program, according to a news release on the Moravia Central School District's website.

This is the fifth time Moravia has gotten the honor.

“I continue to be amazed by the innovation and creativity that is fostered in the middle school program with a team of passionate and dedicated staff,” Moravia Superintendent John Birmingham said in the news release.

The Essential Elements Schools to Watch program is a state-administered national program "that identifies middle schools that adhere to a rigorous set of criteria and are on a pathway of continuous improvement," the release said. Each school retains the honor for three years, and then has to reapply and be evaluated to receive the recognition again.

The Essential Elements program is administered by the New York State Department of Education in partnership with the New York State Middle School Association, the New York State United Teachers union and other organizations.

