Moravia school budget proposal carries 2.45% tax levy increase

Moravia Central School District's proposed 2021-22 budget includes a property tax levy increase.

The district's board of education has approved a budget that community members will be able to vote on in May. The $25,143,256 proposal, outlined in a newsletter on the district's website, includes a 2.45% tax levy increase and a 3.73% overall spending increase from the current year.

The district said the tax levy increase would allow Moravia to expand programs while still being fiscally responsible, with a multi-year plan to avoid any large tax increases.

With increased federal and state funding, the newsletter said, the district was able to add a summer education program at the elementary, middle and high school levels, "an investment in both literacy programs and math interventions at the primary level" and a five-year technology replacement program. A cleaner position would also be added in order to keep up the level of disinfecting "required post pandemic," the district said.