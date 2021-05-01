Moravia school budget proposal carries 2.45% tax levy increase

Moravia Central School District's proposed 2021-22 budget includes a property tax levy increase.
The district's board of education has approved a budget that community members will be able to vote on in May. The $25,143,256 proposal, outlined in a newsletter on the district's website, includes a 2.45% tax levy increase and a 3.73% overall spending increase from the current year.
The district said the tax levy increase would allow Moravia to expand programs while still being fiscally responsible, with a multi-year plan to avoid any large tax increases.
With increased federal and state funding, the newsletter said, the district was able to add a summer education program at the elementary, middle and high school levels, "an investment in both literacy programs and math interventions at the primary level" and a five-year technology replacement program. A cleaner position would also be added in order to keep up the level of disinfecting "required post pandemic," the district said.
In addition to voting on the budget and electing two out of this year's four candidates to the school board, district residents will be able to vote on a proposition to buy four 66-passenger buses. Acquiring these school buses will allow Moravia to continue its eight-year fleet replacement plan.
"We believe that this budget represents a balance between educational opportunities for our students as well as fiscal responsibilities to our taxpayers," the district said.
Voting is set for 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the north foyer of Moravia Middle School/High School, 68 South Main St. COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols must be followed and face coverings must be worn to get into the polling place.