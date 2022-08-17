Moravia school district announces new principal

A new Moravia Central School District elementary principal is preparing for the 2022-23 school year.

Karen DiVietro, who has over 20 years of educational experience, is the new principal of Millard Fillmore Elementary School, the district announced this week. According to the minutes for the Moravia Central School District Board of Education's May 24 meeting, the board approved hiring DiVietro with a four-year probationary appointment.

She said she had wanted to join a district "where the school is the heart and soul of the community," a district news release said.

“Before my interview, I went to the playground and saw the flowers out front, and could tell that this school is loved and that this school is an integral part of the community,” DiVietro said in the release. “It’s really what drew me to this position. I felt like I could fit in here.”

DiVietro, who had graduated from Houghton College and SUNY Cortland, began her teaching career with two years in North Carolina. A Homer native, she worked 17 years teaching in Cortland, two in Homer and one in North Syracuse.

Through all of that, DiVietro decided she wanted to go to a smaller town, adding that she missed "the community feel and the way that everybody knows everyone else. This is a family and a community that works together.”

Moravia Superintendent John Birmingham noted DiVietro stood out among the other candidates for the principal job.

"Karen brings the perfect balance of experience, expertise and energy to the position and we couldn’t be more excited to have her join our team!” Birmingham said.

The minutes for the May 24 board meeting said DiVietro's probationary appointment started June 27 of this year and ends June 26, 2026, while her salary will be $89,500 for the first year.

DiVietro and elementary school staff have been using the month of August to get ready for the school year, the district said. Howard Seamans, former principal at the elementary school, retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

“I’m excited to be in this role in this district,” DiVietro said. “I’ve met some teachers and support staff, as well as some students. Everyone has been so great. I feel so supported.”

According to an announcement on the home page of the district's website, people will be able to meet DiVietro from 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, at the foyer of Millard Fillmore Elementary School, 24 S. Main St., Moravia.