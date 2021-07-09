Moravia school district appoints new administrator, two principals

The Moravia Central School District has made three key hires, including two building principals.
Jeff Green will take over as principal of Moravia High School, Carrie Love will be principal at Moravia Middle School, and Ted Love is the district's new director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, according to a news release.
The district's board of educatoin unanimously all three appointments at a meeting Wednesday. Carrie Love and Ted Love are not related.
Green has served as a district middle school teacher for the past two decades, the district said, most recently in the eighth grade and as the chair of the English language arts department.
A Moravia himself, he attended Cayuga Community College and earned a bachelor's degree at SUNY Cortland in 1998. He also has a master's degree from Binghamton University. Green and his wife have two children who are students in the district.
According to the agenda for Wednesday's meeting, Green was given a four-year probationary appointment through July 7, 2025, with a 2021-22 pro-rated salary of $92,500.
"My experience has afforded me the opportunity to immerse myself in the community and get to know the families and students in the district," Green said in the news release. "I look forward to having a more global impact on the district as an administrator."
Carrie Love, who graduated from Auburn High School, was a teacher at Millard Fillmore Elementary School in Moravia for 19 years, and was an administrative intern in the last school year.
She studied at Cayuga Community College after graduating from Auburn, and earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from SUNY Cortland in 1999. She later received a master's degree in special education from Cortland and went on to secure an administrative certification at the University of Rochester.
The district said she was appointed to a four-year probationary appointment through July 7, 2025, with a $87,500 pro-rated salary for 2021-22.
"It's an honor to be able to continue to work in the district that I've called home for 19 years," Carrie Love said in the news release. "I'm looking forward to working in this new capacity, and to carry on the great work that's happening in this building with the exemplary staff and students we have."
Green and Carrie Love are replacing Bruce MacBain, who had been the sixth- through 12th-grade principal for the district. He had been put on administrative leave in March. Moravia's school board approved MacBain's resignation for retirement purposes at a special meeting last month. District Superintendent John Birmingham had been the interim principal for Moravia's sixth- through 12-grades since MacBain's administrative leave began.
The district's news release said Ted Love was the director of instruction at the Homer Central School District for the last four years. He had previously been the director of instructional technology and fine arts with the Phoenix Central School District and a music teacher at Onondaga Central School District.
Ted Love obtained a bachelor's degree from SUNY Potsdam and a master's degree in the philosophy of education at the University of Toronto. He later gained a certificate of advanced study in educational administration from SUNY Oswego.
"I'm excited to be here in Moravia and have the opportunity to get to know the staff and students, and build upon the tradition of excellence," he said in the news release.
"I couldn't be more excited to work with each of these talented individuals," Birmingham said in a statement. "Each person brings their own expertise, creative energies, and commitment to pushing our district forward in the pursuit of academic excellence."