Moravia school district appoints new administrator, two principals

The Moravia Central School District has made three key hires, including two building principals.

Jeff Green will take over as principal of Moravia High School, Carrie Love will be principal at Moravia Middle School, and Ted Love is the district's new director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, according to a news release.

The district's board of educatoin unanimously all three appointments at a meeting Wednesday. Carrie Love and Ted Love are not related.

Green has served as a district middle school teacher for the past two decades, the district said, most recently in the eighth grade and as the chair of the English language arts department.

A Moravia himself, he attended Cayuga Community College and earned a bachelor's degree at SUNY Cortland in 1998. He also has a master's degree from Binghamton University. Green and his wife have two children who are students in the district.

According to the agenda for Wednesday's meeting, Green was given a four-year probationary appointment through July 7, 2025, with a 2021-22 pro-rated salary of $92,500.