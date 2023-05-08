The proposed budget going before Moravia Central School District voters later this month includes a 7.67% spending increase, but a much smaller increase in property taxes.

The $28,676,344 budget proposal for Moravia's 2023-24 school year, as explained in a newsletter on the district's website, grows overall spending by $2,043,483. Revenue sources include an estimated tax levy jump of 1.5%.

Moravia's fiscal plan continues the district's efforts in addressing the post-COVID-19 pandemic social emotional and academic needs of students, the newsletter said, including adding a district-wide adaptive physical education teacher and a social-emotional-learning interventionist at Millard Fillmore Elementary School.

Community members will also be able to vote on the proposed purchase of three 66-passenger school buses at a cost not to exceed $447,000.

Another proposition focuses on the creation of a capital reserve fund not to exceed $2 million. The fund, if approved by voters, would help pay for projects such as upgrades, renovations and repairs to school buildings, plus investments in technology and other equipment.

"By setting aside a portion of our budget each year for this purpose, we can ensure that we have the funds we need to make these important improvements when they are needed, without having to resort to more costly borrowing or tax increases," the newsletter said. "We believe that investing in our schools and their facilities is an investment in the future of our community. By maintaining our buildings and infrastructure, we can create a safer, more comfortable, and more welcoming learning environment for our students, teachers, and staff."

While any proposal for a new fund or tax "can be met with skepticism and concern," the newsletter continued, the district emphasized that the capital fund will be "carefully managed and transparently reported." The district said it will work closely with the community to identify priority projects and make sure money from the fund is used effectively and responsibly.

A third ballot proposition this year is for the Powers Library's budget of $94,500, a $15,000 increase.

The district's budget presentation is May 9. Voting for the budget, the other three propositions and three Moravia school board candidates pursuing two three-year board seat is set for 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the north foyer of Moravia Middle School/High School, 68 South Main St.