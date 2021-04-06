Moravia school principal says he doesn't know why he was put on leave

The Moravia school principal placed on administrative leave in March said the district is not telling him why he was removed from his job.
Last month, Moravia Central School District Superintendent John Birmingham said in a community letter that the sixth- through 12th-grade principal was put on administrative leave, but said he couldn't comment further, citing personnel privacy concerns. Bruce MacBain, the person in that role, has been a principal in Moravia since 2000. Birmingham is currently acting as the interim principal in place of MacBain.
After initially declining to comment on the matter last month, MacBain addressed the situation in a public post on his Facebook page Friday, saying he found out March 11 that he was on leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
"There was no warning or hint that this was happening," he wrote. "I walked into a meeting that was scheduled to be a negotiations meeting and instead it was an ambush."
MacBain said he was told there had been numerous complaints about him.
"When I asked what the charges were, the District said they couldn't say until they had investigated them, and that the investigation would 'take a while,'" he wrote. "I was denied any opportunity to resolve any issue that may have arisen. I was told to get my things and leave the building. I was told I could not talk to anyone at school about the investigation."
Birmingham said Tuesday that he was aware of MacBain's Facebook post but said he couldn't comment on personnel matters. He added that he has been advised by the school's lawyers to not speak about the matter.
MacBain, who declined to comment beyond what he posted to his Facebook page, wrote in the post that the school resource officer was in the hallway as he was leaving that March 11 meeting and his union president escorted him to his car.
While saying he doesn't know what the particular allegations against him are, MacBain wrote. "I can assure you I have done nothing immoral."
"I do push people to be their best, and not everyone likes being pushed," he wrote. "I ask questions and I'll tell you when I disagree, but I always present alternative ideas to consider and I'm always looking for the 'best idea in the room'. I am willing to bruise others' egos if it is in the best interests of the Moravia program."
MacBain also referenced the Cayuga County Board of Health voting last month to allow students to be 3 feet apart in classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic as long as they wear face masks, starting April 19. He said he was thrilled about that news but noted his second thought at the time was that he may not be there once students return, since there is no timetable for the administrative leave.
"There is so much work to do with bringing back students. It's more than just the welcoming — we need to plan for how to close the gaps that have occurred the past year, balance that with social-emotional learning, and move forward at the same time. The Pandemic has created issues in education that will affect us for years," he wrote. "That will be challenging, but I never back down from a challenge! Although I have not been allowed in the building since 3/11, I have been ready to work every day, and I remain focused on the work ahead. I only hope I get that chance."
MacBain noted in the post that he started with the district in 1990 as a high school social studies teacher become becoming the Moravia Middle School principal in 2000. He said that he was approached last spring about becoming the sixth- through 12th-grade principal. He said he was given a raise and continued tenure, and he "took that to mean that they were happy with the job I was doing." MacBain, who was named the New York State Middle School Principal of the Year in 2012, also said he never received any disciplinary action. "My evaluations have been superlative," he said, "and I have been encouraged to 'keep doing what you're doing.'"