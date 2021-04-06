Moravia school principal says he doesn't know why he was put on leave

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Birmingham said Tuesday that he was aware of MacBain's Facebook post but said he couldn't comment on personnel matters. He added that he has been advised by the school's lawyers to not speak about the matter.

MacBain, who declined to comment beyond what he posted to his Facebook page, wrote in the post that the school resource officer was in the hallway as he was leaving that March 11 meeting and his union president escorted him to his car.

While saying he doesn't know what the particular allegations against him are, MacBain wrote. "I can assure you I have done nothing immoral."

"I do push people to be their best, and not everyone likes being pushed," he wrote. "I ask questions and I'll tell you when I disagree, but I always present alternative ideas to consider and I'm always looking for the 'best idea in the room'. I am willing to bruise others' egos if it is in the best interests of the Moravia program."