Moravia school principal to retire after district investigation

MacBain said at the time that he was informed on March 11 that he would be going on leave and there were various allegations against him, but said the district wouldn't tell him what the complaints were until they were investigated. He said he didn't know what the specific allegations against him were, but "I can assure you I have done nothing immoral," adding that he was eager to go back to work and hadn't received any disciplinary actions. Birmingham has been serving as the interim principal for Moravia's sixth- through 12-grades ever since MacBain went on leave.