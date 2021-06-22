Moravia school principal to retire after district investigation

Months after a Moravia Central School District principal was suddenly placed on administrative leave under unclear circumstances, he is set to retire from the district.
The district's board of education on Monday approved the resignation of Bruce MacBain, the district's sixth- through 12th-grade principal, for retirement purposes effective June 30. The action took place at a special meeting Monday, according to a meeting agenda and minutes on the district's website. The district's clerk confirmed via email Tuesday that the resolution passed unanimously.
The board also accepted a resolution approving an agreement between the district and MacBain, but the agenda did not provide further details, and the district has not responded to a request for a copy of the agreement.
The board also approved a resolution amending the 2020-21 budget and increasing two separate district appropriations in the amount of $73,490.44 and $73,490.43, to be funded through a $146,980.87 appropriation out of the Employee Benefit Accrued Liability Reserve, the agenda said. It was not clear if and how that resolution was related to MacBain's situation.
The district clerk said both the agreement with MacBain and the budget amendment passed unanimously, as well.
The district announced in March that MacBain was placed on administrative leave, but District Superintendent John Birmingham did not provide further information, citing personnel privacy concerns.
MacBain has been a principal in the district since 2000. He declined to discuss the situation in March, but he addressed it in April through a public post on his Facebook page.
MacBain said at the time that he was informed on March 11 that he would be going on leave and there were various allegations against him, but said the district wouldn't tell him what the complaints were until they were investigated. He said he didn't know what the specific allegations against him were, but "I can assure you I have done nothing immoral," adding that he was eager to go back to work and hadn't received any disciplinary actions. Birmingham has been serving as the interim principal for Moravia's sixth- through 12-grades ever since MacBain went on leave.
Neither Birmingham nor MacBain were immediately available for comment on Tuesday afternoon, but Moravia posted a "community update" on its website stating that the district reached a "mutual agreement" with MacBain regarding his retirement.
"As a part of that agreement, no further comment can be made," the update said.
The district also said it has started a search for new principals for the middle and high schools, a search that will use hiring committees comprised of staff, teachers, administrators and community members.
“This is a chance at a new beginning for the district,” Birmingham said in the update. “Following the pandemic and a myriad of transitions, we’re excited to focus our collective energies to begin a new chapter with continuity and growth in the coming years.”