Moravia to pay $380K for principal who was placed on leave to retire early

Months after a Moravia Central School District principal was abruptly placed on administrative leave without public explanation, the district made a deal with him to retire in exchange for nearly $382,000 and fully paid lifetime health insurance.
The district's board of education approved the resignation of Bruce MacBain, Moravia's sixth- through 12th-grade principal, for retirement purposes at a special meeting last week. The resignation was effective June 30.
A resolution to accept an agreement between the district and MacBain was also approved, but the meeting agenda did not provide further details about the deal. The district this week provided The Citizen with a copy of what's titled a "settlement agreement" with MacBain in response to a Freedom of Information Law request.
The document includes language saying MacBain resignation's qualifies as an early retirement for which he will be receiving payments totaling $381,553.
The payments include $120,101 to cover MacBain's 210 unused sick days, split up into separate deposits of $50,000 and $70,101. He will also be receiving $238,576 through a lump sum early retirement check. An additional payment of $22,876 covers unused vacation time. All of the payments are to be made by July 31.
MacBain will also be eligible to receive retiree health insurance for the rest of his life, with the district "paying 100% of the premium cost, single or family."
The settlement came after the district put MacBain on administrative leave in March. Moravia Superintendent John Birmingham at the time said he could not provide further information, citing personnel privacy concerns.
MacBain, who had served as a principal in the district since 2000, declined to speak about the situation in March, but he addressed it the following month via a public post on his Facebook page. He said at the time he was placed on leave due to multiple allegations were against him, but said the district wouldn't tell him what the claims entailed until they were investigated.
He added that while he didn't know why he was being investigated, "I can assure you I have done nothing immoral." He also said he was eager to return to work and had never previously been subject to any disciplinary actions.
The early retirement deal reached with MacBain includes a confidentiality clause for both sides, with neither party allowed to talk about or publicize the contract's details or the events and circumstances leading to it with the exception of a response to a FOIL response. Both sides also agree not to disparage each other.
The district will not to pursue any disciplinary charges against MacBain, and any records "deemed disciplinary in nature" will be removed from his personnel file. In addition, the district must respond to all inquires from MacBain's future prospective employers by giving the employer a mutually agreed-upon letter of reference.
Both sides agreed not pursue legal actions against each other, as well.
Following the school board's approval of his retirement last week, MacBain sent The Citizen a statement:
"The District and I reached an agreement under which I agreed to retire from the District in exchange for certain consideration it agreed to provide. Although I had intended to continue working at a job I love for a few more years, I am very pleased with the agreement that was reached," he said. "I will transfer my energies toward my next pursuit. I will miss working with the outstanding teachers and staff members at the District, but they will always remain my friends. I have every confidence in their ability to meet the needs of the District’s students. The Moravia community will forever be my first home."
The Moravia district said on its website last week that it came to a "mutual agreement" with MacBain on his retirement.
"As a part of that agreement, no further comment can be made," the district said.
Birmingham has served as interim principal for Moravia's sixth- through 12-grades since MacBain's administrative leave started. The district has now started a search for new principals for the middle and high schools in a process utilizing hiring committees comprised of staff, teachers, administrators and community members.
