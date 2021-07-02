Moravia to pay $380K for principal who was placed on leave to retire early

MacBain will also be eligible to receive retiree health insurance for the rest of his life, with the district "paying 100% of the premium cost, single or family."

The settlement came after the district put MacBain on administrative leave in March. Moravia Superintendent John Birmingham at the time said he could not provide further information, citing personnel privacy concerns.

MacBain, who had served as a principal in the district since 2000, declined to speak about the situation in March, but he addressed it the following month via a public post on his Facebook page. He said at the time he was placed on leave due to multiple allegations were against him, but said the district wouldn't tell him what the claims entailed until they were investigated.

He added that while he didn't know why he was being investigated, "I can assure you I have done nothing immoral." He also said he was eager to return to work and had never previously been subject to any disciplinary actions.