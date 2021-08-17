Movie filming at Jordan-Elbridge High School

Despite what some recent signage at Jordan-Elbridge High School may suggest, the school isn't a getting a name change.

The district said in a post on its Facebook page that the "Miller High School" banners hanging at the district's athletic complex which people may have noticed are due to a film crew. The district added that there has been filming at the high school since Friday.

"Don't worry, we aren't changing our name!" the district said in the Facebook post. The district also posted some "behind the scenes" photos.

When a commenter asked about the name of the film, the district replied that it has to "keep pretty tight-lipped about the details!"

