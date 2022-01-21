New credential for industrial careers coming to Cayuga Community College

A new credential from Cayuga Community College will help students get ready for industrial careers.

The Electro-Mechanical System Fundamentals micro-credential, new in the spring 2022 semester, is meant to train enrolled students for entry-level roles in manufacturing and industrial facilities, a news release from CCC said. To earn the micro-credential, students need to finish six courses in the non-credit program.

“The Electro-Mechanical System Fundamentals micro-credential offers foundational training in core manufacturing skills, preparing students to start or resume their careers,” Dr. Keiko Kimura, the college's vice president of workforce development and partnerships, said in the news release. “We developed this curriculum with significant input from local industrial leaders, which ensures our students have access to top-level training in the skillsets preferred by regional manufacturing employers.”

This micro-credential will certify students' training and knowledge in different field and skills, the release said, adding that those with earn the micro-credential will be prepared to interpret basic electrical and mechanical schematics, perform trade-based workplace calculations and troubleshoot equipment malfunctions.

"Courses will focus on hands-on operation, maintenance, problem diagnosis and repair of electrical motor controls, hydraulic and pneumatic equipment, as well as proper use of precision measurement instruments," the release said. "Other courses examine the use of blueprints for mechanical and electrical systems, and how variables such as temperature and pressure controls are factored into diagrams and functional systems."

Several classes are offered in an online learning environment to currently employed students to enroll. Other courses are offered in a combined online and in-person learning environment, the news release said, adding that most courses can be completed in two weeks.

The Introduction to Electro-Mechanical Control Schematics course starts on Feb. 11, with Measuring Instruments on Feb. 16. Workplace Communication will begin on March 2, and Introduction to Electrical Motor Controls kicks off March 18. Introduction to Basic Pneumatics has a start date of April 1, and Introduction to Basic Hydraulics is set to begin April 15.

People seeking more information on Electro-Mechanical System Fundamentals and other micro-credentials at CCC are asked to email Emily Cameron, the college's assistant director of community education and workforce development, at emily.cameron@cayuga-cc.edu, or go to cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/micro-credentials/.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0