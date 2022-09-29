New student representative joins Auburn school board

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education has its next student representative.

At the board's meeting Tuesday, Auburn High School senior Henry Moskov was introduced by Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo as the board's student representative for the 2022-23 school year. The student representative can get involved in board discussions and provides updates at meetings, but does not have voting power and can't take part in executive sessions.

While introducing him, Pirozzolo said Moskov came "very, very highly recommended" by high school principal Brian Morgan.

Pirozzolo told The Citizen Wednesday that Moskov approached Morgan earlier this school year seeking a letter of recommendation to apply for the United States Senate Youth Program, a competitive program for high school student leaders. Moskov is interested in "government and services to others," Pirozzolo said, adding that Moskov wants to get into politics and is the senior class president this year. Moskov, 17, is the son of Dave Moskov, the high school's head football coach and a social studies teacher in the district.

"Not only is he a great student, he's also a great person, and he is very genuine, he cares about others as well, so he is a well-rounded individual," Pirozzolo said.

The board's student representative is "the voice of sharing good information or concerns to the board of education," Pirozzolo said.

Moskov will be asked to update the board at the first meeting of each month.

"We're looking for a lot of uplifting things that are going on here," Pirozzolo told Moskov at this week's meeting. "We are so happy to have you, and everyone sitting at this table, we will help you any way we can so that you can reach your goals."

Auburn started adding student liaisons, meant to provide the perspective of someone currently attending school at the district, to the board in November 2020, with three students at the time rotating who would sit at meetings.

In October 2019, the body amended a policy that previously stated the district could appoint a student liaison. That violates state education law, since districts need to have liaison proposals decided by public vote, although districts are not required to have a student representative. A high school senior is appointed every year, and the proposal lasts for two years before another two-year proposal needs to be made. Voters first approved having a student representative on the board in 2020. A proposal for a student representative was authorized again by voters in June.