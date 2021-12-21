New York cancels January Regents exams due to COVID-19 pandemic

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all Regents examinations in January have been canceled, state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced in a statement Tuesday.

No decision on Regents exams in June and August have been made, the statement said.

"New York set a daunting record last week with more COVID-19 cases reported in one day than ever before," Rosa said. "Once again, the January Regents Exams cannot be safely, equitably, and fairly administered across the state. We will continue to work with our schools, districts, and stakeholders to ensure they have what they need to provide academic, social and emotional, and mental health support for our students."

Diploma requirements will be changed to reflect the Regents exam cancellations, with exemptions granted to students completing a secondary-level course of study or make-up program in January, the statement said.

To qualify for an exemption, a student must be enrolled in a class that would culminate with a Regents examination in January and earn credit, complete a make-up program to earn course credit or be prepared to take a required Regents examination to graduate at the end of the first semester.

Regents exams were canceled in June and August of 2020, weeks after the pandemic began, and again in January of 2021. Students could pass Regents courses without taking the exams.

State officials sought to cancel Regents exams again in June of 2021, but the federal government denied permission to cancel certain required exams. Even though several Regents exams were offered, passing them was not required for graduation and participation was low.

The state does plan to offer its annual math and ELA exams for grades 3-8 this spring.

Additional information in the form of a FAQ will be issued in early January 2022 to address mastery, honors, safety net options and other topics so schools can determine which diplomas to grant to graduates.

The information will be posted on the state Education Department's COVID-19 information website when available.

