New York drops mask mandate for summer school students

"I think the New York State Department of Health understands the developmentally critical nature nature of having school be as normal as possible for our children," said Hamburg School Superintendent Michael Cornell, who also is president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.

Western New York Students First, a group formed to support fully opening schools for in-person learning, joined with 11 other groups in the state to send a letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in mid-June demanding he remove the mask mandate for children.

"We're hearing from our families that they’re very happy with this," said Tarja Parssinen, co-leader of the group. "Families are relieved, of course, to see hopefully that all districts can get on the same page now."

The relaxing of the mandate applies only to this year's summer school session, according to the email, which said that guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year will be issued soon.

"These decisions, which should reflect local sentiment, may be made by the school superintendent or local board. There is no requirement for additional public meetings," the Health Department said.

Schools also are no longer required to submit a daily report to the state on cases of coronavirus.