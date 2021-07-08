New York drops mask mandate for summer school students

New York State told schools Wednesday that students are not required to wear masks this summer.
The state Health Department updated the guidance because of the "current low rates of COVID-19 transmission," it said in an email to school districts.
Schools and districts may implement the masking policies for child care, day camp and overnight camp programs, the state said. That guidance says that unvaccinated children "are strongly encouraged but not required to wear face coverings indoors as feasible."
Schools still can require masks to be worn, according to the Health Department.
The new state policy was welcome by state Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua.
"I was proud to fight alongside our local parents, Superintendents, teachers, social workers and other support staff to end the mask mandate and give our school districts the ability to make these decisions locally, based on the science and data, and our children’s health and well-being," Helming said in a press release. "I thank everyone for their advocacy. Now, the Department of Health must release clear guidance for the coming school year, and let our school districts do what they do best – educate and care for their students.”
Some local summer schools relied on the school year guidance requiring masks, while others determined that the guidance was for the 2020-2021 school year that ended June 30.
"I think the New York State Department of Health understands the developmentally critical nature nature of having school be as normal as possible for our children," said Hamburg School Superintendent Michael Cornell, who also is president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.
Western New York Students First, a group formed to support fully opening schools for in-person learning, joined with 11 other groups in the state to send a letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in mid-June demanding he remove the mask mandate for children.
"We're hearing from our families that they’re very happy with this," said Tarja Parssinen, co-leader of the group. "Families are relieved, of course, to see hopefully that all districts can get on the same page now."
The relaxing of the mandate applies only to this year's summer school session, according to the email, which said that guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year will be issued soon.
"These decisions, which should reflect local sentiment, may be made by the school superintendent or local board. There is no requirement for additional public meetings," the Health Department said.
Schools also are no longer required to submit a daily report to the state on cases of coronavirus.
Confusion surrounding masks, and when they are required, started last summer as schools were preparing plans to return to buildings in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last summer's controversy was whether masks were required if students were 6 feet apart, and the answer was yes.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter early last month to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying New York intended to waive the mask mandate for students effective June 7. The letter left many believing that masks would not be required starting June 7, but two days later the state Education Department said Zucker's letter was meant to solicit federal input, and did not change requirements.
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer