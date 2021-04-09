New York eases distancing requirements for schools

In counties where infection rates are high, middle and high schools should still aim for 6 feet of distancing unless they can maintain “cohorting,” where groups of students remain together through the day.

Parents in four western New York districts have sued in recent weeks to resume full-time live instruction. Districts say distancing requirements have sharply limited how many students they can accommodate and forced them to remove desks and stagger schedules.

In the Williamsville Central School District, one of the districts being sued, Acting Superintendent John McKenna said in a recorded April 1 community update that all of the district's schools were prepared to bring students in full-time if the state revised its guidelines.

“We will be reviewing this guidance throughout the weekend and will provide an update to our school community on Monday,” McKenna wrote on the district's website late Friday.

About 18% of New York public school fourth-graders had access to full-time, in-person instruction in February, while 80% were offered a hybrid mix of in-person and remote learning, according to a Biden administration survey.