New York officials offer tips to safeguard children's identity, privacy as school year begins

With summer winding down, the New York State Division of Consumer Protection is providing targeted scam prevention and shopping tips for parents and children ahead of the new school year.

In a news release, officials said that under state Education Law, parents have rights regarding the privacy and security of children’s personal information and data, and each educational agency is required to publish its Data Privacy and Security Policy on its website.

Additionally, the Federal Trade Commission recently issued a policy statement that put educational technology on notice that companies can’t require parents and schools to agree to the comprehensive surveillance of children for kids to use those learning tools. Thus, parents and guardians are urged to pay close attention to the technology children use, what information they collect, and how they use it.

Some highlights to know:

• Your child’s personal information cannot be sold or released for any commercial purposes.

• If your child is under age 18, you have the right to inspect and review the complete contents of your child’s education records.

• If you have questions about student data, see the information available for parents from the state Department of Education.

Adults should protect documents that contain a child’s personal information. Understand where a child’s information is stored. Ask how after-school organizations and sports clubs secure their records: Are digital records connected to the internet and, if so, are they encrypted? Are physical records in locked in filing cabinets? Who has access?

Care should be taken when providing identifying information to after-school activities and sports clubs upon registration. If asked for a Social Security number, inquire why it is needed and insist on using another identifier. Oftentimes organizations include the SSN request as a formality, and it may not be mandatory.

Internet safety tips should be discussed with children and they should be reminded to be careful about opening attachments and suspicious emails.

Both parents and students should be careful to not overshare on social media platforms. Any information you post can be seen and utilized by identity thieves. Avoid sharing personal information including full names, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, or even where they go to school. Social media posts often reveal sensitive information unintentionally. Cybercriminals look for content that can reveal answers to security questions used to reset passwords, making accounts vulnerable to identity theft.

Officials also warn that back-to-school shopping is the second largest spending event for parents (behind holiday shopping). Often, a shopping scam starts with a fake website, mobile app or, increasingly, a social media ad. Sartphone shopping is on the rise as people are on the move again, and the division of consumer protection urges consumers to take note of common scams while shopping. Scammers may try to exploit the back-to-school rush through fraudulent ads or through other forms of solicitations.