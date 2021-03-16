New York shortens elementary assessments, reduces Regents exams

New York state will shorten the math and ELA assessments to one session this spring if the state does not get a waiver allowing it to cancel them.
The state Board of Regents took that action Monday, and also voted to hold just four Regents exams in June if the U.S. Department of Education does not grant the waiver.
New York state has asked for a waiver from federal law that requires the elementary and high school assessments because they could not be "safely, equitably and fairly administered" because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has upended education for the past year.
But the federal Education Department announced last month that the state assessments must go on, and that it would not grant blanket waivers. It will allow states to shorten them and move them to the summer or fall, and states will not be held accountable based on the results of the tests.
The Regents enacted a number of emergency regulations today regarding assessments and diploma requirements.
They include:
• Canceling all but four Regents exams in June: English, Algebra 1, Earth Science and Living Environment.
• Canceling the August Regents exams.
• Shortening grades three through eight English Language Arts and Math tests to one session.
• Requiring only the one-session written test component of the fourth and eighth grade science tests.
If the waiver is granted, all assessments in grades three through eight and all June and August Regents exams will be canceled.
“As we continue to see a global pandemic impact our schools and students in every corner of the state, the board and I are determined to complete this school year in a manner that protects the health and safety of all of New York’s children,” Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. said in a statement.
The state is still waiting to hear if its waiver will be accepted.
“The Department continues to engage with USDE in regard to finding the best path forward in offering state assessments for the children of New York,” Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a statement.
She said the state is surveying school districts and charter schools about how they assess students. The state plans to show the federal government the types of assessments taking place.
"The regulatory amendments advanced today provide fairness for our students, however we remain hopeful that USDE will provide the necessary waivers to allow our educators to remain engaged in the important work of fostering a safe and healthy learning environment for each child in New York State,” Rosa said.
Other changes include exempting students from unfinished requirements for career development and occupational studies commencement credentials, provided the student has otherwise demonstrated knowledge and skills relating to the standards.
Students also will be eligible for an exemption if they are unable to meet the required science laboratory experience due to the crisis created by the pandemic.