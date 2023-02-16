During Black History Month, The Citizen is publishing a weekly profile series on influential African-American New Yorkers as part of the Newspapers in Education program. Today's feature is about Robert Lee Hayes:
Newspapers in Education Black History Month profile: Robert Lee Hayes
- The Citizen staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Almost every public high school in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region scored graduation rates above the state average last year, but five out of…
After 140 years, Hazard Library in southern Cayuga County will have a new home.
AUBURN — Calling it "astronomical," Auburn Enlarged City School District's business executive told the board of education Tuesday about the im…
AURELIUS — Parker DeAngelis said maneuvering robots with his friends was a decent way to spend his birthday.
During Black History Month, The Citizen is publishing a weekly profile series on influential African-American New Yorkers as part of the Newsp…