EDUCATION

Next Auburn school board meeting moved to junior high

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo spoke at a district board of education meeting Sept. 28.

 Kelly Rocheleau

The next Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education has been moved from its usual location.

The school board meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, will be held at the gymnasium of Auburn Junior High School, 191 Franklin St., according to a notice from the school district. Auburn school board meetings are normally held at the Auburn High School Library.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo told The Citizen that the Auburn High School is holding parent teacher conferences that night, and the library, gymnasium and auditorium in that building are all going to be used.

People seeking more information are asked to call Pamela Skomsky at (315) 255-8822 or email PamelaSkomsky@aecsd.education.

