Nominations open for Auburn High School renaming

The nomination period began Wednesday and will continue through Wednesday, May 5. The board asks that every nomination be sent in writing to suggestions@aecsd.education or mailed to 78 Thornton Ave., Auburn, NY 13021 before 11:59 p.m. on May 5.

Tuesday's resolution also seeks volunteers within the Auburn community to be on the advisory panel. The panel is meant to review the nominations and make a recommendation to the board. Those interested are asked to turn in their name, address, phone number, and email address in writing to the district office before the close of business of May 5.

The resolution, which is posted with the meeting agenda on the district's website, said once the nomination period is over, the board will pick a panel of 25 school and community representatives.

The board will seek nominations from Auburn High School student groups, AHS Sports Boosters, the AHS Music Boosters, AHS Alumni organizations, the district parent council, the Auburn Teachers Association, the district's Civil Service Employees Association local, community groups and more.