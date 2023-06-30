A state panel has signed off on a project to bolster security at Cato-Meridian Central School District.

The northern Cayuga County district will receive $148,600 through the state's Smart Schools initiative. According to its investment plan, Cato-Meridian will install Intercom systems at its elementary and Jr.-Sr. high schools. The systems will feature incident response panels, lockdown buttons, video door stations and blue light strobes.

The updated technology will be installed to work with the district's existing door and security camera systems.

When the district posted its security plan, the total project was slated to cost $107,279.

More than half of the $13.2 million awarded through this round of Smart Schools funding will be spent on high-tech security upgrades. Cato-Meridian is among the districts awarded $7.9 million for security improvements. The largest recipient is the Poughkeepsie City School District, which will receive nearly $2.8 million for security upgrades. Elmira City School District will get more than $1 million for security equipment.

Other funding awarded by the Smart Schools Review Board include $4.7 million for classroom technology and $356,000 for school connectivity.

A $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act was approved by voters in 2014. The board, which consists of the state budget director, State University of New York chancellor and state education commissioner, has met 20 times to approve plans submitted by school districts.

"Investing in our children's education is critical to not only building foundations for individual success, but ensuring our future leaders are prepared to guide New York forward," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The Smart Schools Bond Act supports schools across New York state in that effort by providing students with a safe, secure and enlightening environment."

Several Cayuga County-area school districts have benefited from the bond act. Earlier this year, Weedsport was awarded $231,650 and Southern Cayuga got $68,850 for classroom technology upgrades.