NY commissioner rejects request to toss 2021 Skaneateles school board election result

The results of the 2021 Skaneateles board of education race will stand, the state education commissioner has ruled.

In a decision issued last month, Commissioner Betty A. Rosa dismissed an appeal filed by two of the losing candidates from that year's race in the Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education. Joseph Goethe and Robert Bennett claimed there were irregularities with absentee ballot counting, voter roll books and voting machine programming, along with confusion regarding how many candidates had to be chosen for a ballot to be accepted. The district said those allegations were false and "nothing more than an attempt to suborn a democratic election."

The district's board certified results showing incumbents Michael Kell (683 votes), Kerry Brogan (682 votes) and newcomer Amanda Nugent (867 votes) were the three winners, followed by Bennett (678) and Goethe (662).

In her ruling, Rosa said invalidating a school board election result result "is a rare case where errors in the conduct of an election are so pervasive as to vitiate the fundamental fairness of the election," and she determined that Goethe and Bennett failed to demonstrate that such conduct occurred in the Skaneateles race.

Goethe and Bennett claimed absentee ballot counting violated the law because it was not done in public, but the district said the process was open and that no one from the public showed up. In her ruling, Rosa also said that the section of education law regarding the absentee counting process was not applicable in Skaneateles because of the voter registration used in the district.

The challenge to the election result also cited a discrepancy between the number of machine votes counted and the total number of ballots tallied from voter rolls, absentee and affidavit ballots. Rosa, though, said such discrepancies are not uncommon in school elections using sign-in sheets.

"Moreover, petitioners provide no evidence showing how this irregularity affected the outcome of the election," he said. "Without any such evidence, it is equally plausible that the six votes wereB cast in favor of petitioners or the elected trustees."

Bennett and Goethe claimed the voting machines in the election were programmed incorrectly by the Cayuga County Board of Elections, which supplied them to the district. But the county elections commissioner responsible for supplying and testing the machines testified that this was not true and that the machines provided an accurate tally.

The final allegation made in the challenge regarded erroneous guidance provided at the polling site in the first few minutes after polls opened. Two voters were told they had to choose three candidates in order for their ballot to be counted, when in fact, voters could vote for just one or two candidates and not make a third selection.

Rosa determined that, based on affidavits from both sides, Skaneateles poll site officials sufficiently corrected the problem by ensuring that the wrong advice was not provided the rest of the day. Rosa said that Bennett and Goethe could only demonstrate that one vote was affected, which wasn't enough to overturn the result.

"The record suggests that the effect of misinformation shared directly with two voters became amplified as voters either overheard such statements ... or discussed them with each other. ... While this single error does not demonstrate a clear and convincing picture of informality, I nevertheless admonish respondent to exercise greater caution going forward," she said.

Skaneateles, like public school districts throughout New York state, will hold its 2022 elections on Tuesday. Neither Bennett nor Goethe are on the ballot this year.

