NY Education Department tells schools to remove Native American mascots

Citing a recent court ruling, the state Education Department is ordering public school districts to remove Native American nicknames and mascots by the end of the school year.

A memo sent to districts Thursday by James N. Baldwin, NYSED's senior deputy commissioner for education policy, said failure to comply with the directive could result in loss of state aid and the removal of school officers.

The directive comes after a recent state Supreme Court decision in a lawsuit that challenged Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa's determination that the Cambridge Central School District had to remove its "Indian" nickname, logo and mascot after residents appealed a school board action taken in July 2021. After Cambridge's board decided to retire the "Indians" mascot in June of that year, the board reversed the move after a new member was sworn into office, leading to an appeal to Rosa's office.

A lawsuit challenging Rosa's determination that Cambridge's board acted improperly followed.

In that case, the state Supreme Court in Albany County decided that Rosa's decision was proper, and that included Rosa's finding that such nicknames, logos and mascots were in violation of the state Dignity for All Students Act.

"The court’s decision establishes that public school districts are prohibited from utilizing Native American mascots," Baldwin wrote. "Arguments that community members support the use of such imagery or that it is “respectful” to Native Americans are no longer tenable."

Among school districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region, the directive affects the Weedsport Central School District, which uses the nickname "Warriors" and a logo that depicts a Native American man.

About 70 school districts in the state still have a Native American-related nickname and mascot. Weedsport formed a committee in 2013 to review its use of the "Warriors" nickname and logo, and did not change either.

Another Cayuga County district, the Southern Cayuga Central School District Chiefs, changed logos to remove Native American imagery in 2008, and in 2002 considered changing the Chiefs name but did not.

Baldwin's memo noted that many New York state school districts have changed nicknames, mascots and logos following a 2001 memo from the education commissioner at the time, Richard Mills, who encouraged districts to take action because "the use of Native American symbols or depictions as mascots can become a barrier to building a safe and nurturing school community and improving academic achievement for all students.”

An exception to the new directive noted in Baldwin's memo was for districts that have approval of a nickname from a recognized a tribe.