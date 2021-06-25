NY state Sen. Helming promotes summer reading for children

State Sen. Pam Helming is inviting her young constituents to participate in her 2021 Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales.” School-age children who read three or more books during the summer months will receive a personalized Certificate of Achievement from the senator's office.

Parents or guardians can enter their child’s name and books read on Helming’s website at helming.nysenate.gov . Click on the Summer Reading program icon on the homepage. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 1.

“Reading is exercise for the mind. Reading from a young age helps develop creativity and character. Books take us on adventures, they teach us valuable lessons, and they inspire us to learn and grow," Helming said in a news release. "I encourage children and families to participate in my Summer Reading program, and of course, to visit their local libraries and take advantage of all they have to offer."