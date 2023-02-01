 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

Onondaga Community College signs new HBCU transfer agreements

OCC

Onondaga Community College recently signed transfer agreements with two Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Shown here are OCC President Dr. Warren Hilton, center, with Jake Tanksley, left, and Josh Dean of Lincoln University.

 Provided

Onondaga Community College announced Wednesday that it has signed transfer agreements with two Historically Black Colleges and Universities, giving students a new, seamless pathway to a bachelor's degree.

According to a news release, the agreements are with Lincoln University and Johnson C. Smith University.

Johnson C. Smith University is located in Charlotte, NC. In 2020 it was ranked the top private HBCU in the state of North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report. JCSU offers a progressive curriculum with 24 fields of study to nearly 1,500 students who come from a variety of ethnic, socioeconomic, and geographic backgrounds.

Lincoln University is known as the nation's first degree-granting HBCU. It is located about 50 miles west of Philadelphia, Penn. Founded in 1854, Lincoln University is committed to active and collaborative learning, global engagement and citizenship, and social responsibility. In 2022, Lincoln was ranked the best HBCU in Pennsylvania by UniversityHQ.org.

Under the transfer agreements, OCC students who complete their associate degrees with a minimum 2.0 grade point average will have a seamless pathway to enter JCSU with full junior standing in most programs. Students who enroll in a full-time course load will receive at least $8,000 in aid.

OCC students who complete their associate degrees with a minimum 2.0 grade point average will be eligible to transfer seamlessly with junior status into LU programs in the School of Social Sciences and Behavioral Studies, School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, and the School of Humanities.

"I am a big believer in both the power of education to transform lives and partnerships," OCC President Dr. Warren Hilton said in a statement. "There is no limit to what we can accomplish when we work together. These transfer agreements with Johnson C. Smith University and Lincoln University will give our students valuable educational options which will change their lives and the lives of their families."

About HBCUs

• Nine of the top 10 colleges that graduate most of the African American students who go on to earn Ph.D.s are HBCUs.

• More than 50% of the nation's African American public school teachers and 70% of African American dentists and physicians earned degrees at HBCUs.

• Over half of all African American professionals are graduates of HBCUs.

