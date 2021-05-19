Peachtown: What we gain when we take testing off the table

Scholars have long debated the merits of standardized testing in schools. Beginning in China centuries ago, and arriving solidly in New York with the development of the Regents exams in the 1860s, the idea that a single test should be used to measure the effectiveness of teachers and aptitude of students is older than one might suspect. As an educator who has worked in both public and private school settings, I know what it looks and feels like to teach in both settings. I also know that wonderful educators exist in all schools, and I truly believe that the best teachers are fully aware of the pitfalls of testing and do everything within their power to minimize the negative impacts high-stakes testing can have on students. That said, as public elementary schools are wrapping up a testing week, it’s a good time to reflect on what is gained when we take standardized tests off the table.
Student-centered teaching
We all like to think that we put our student’s needs first, but who defines those needs? When a predictable high-stakes test is given annually, it’s pretty clear that preparing students to perform well is in that child’s best interest. Test preparation can include everything from learning the structure and vocabulary of the exam to strategizing about how to best answer multiple choice questions when the answer is unclear. Possessing the right content knowledge is only a fraction of what it takes to test well. In fact, statistics demonstrate that student test scores often reflect natural intelligence and parental income (and all the outside-of-school learning it pays for) just as much, if not more than they reflect knowledge imparted in the classroom.
Students who are immersed in a test-free curriculum are given the time and space to explore topics of interest without large chunks of time set aside for test-specific preparation. Teachers in these scenarios are able to give students more agency in their own learning and can follow the interesting and engaging questions and topics that naturally come up when a group of people learn about something new together. At Peachtown, we teach science and history topics to the entire school simultaneously. This doesn’t mean that everyone in pre-K through eighth grade gets the same lessons, but it does mean that everyone explores a common topic and builds deep connections with the subject and with each other through learning about it together. It’s satisfying for any teacher to watch their students enjoy and learn about something, but to see them own that learning and use it to engage with others at lunch or on the playground is a source of next-level teacher joy that I’m sure every parent and teacher can identify with.
Deeper understanding
Most standardized tests are optimized and designed for easy and fast scoring. The invention of automatic test scanners in 1936 meant that multiple choice questions were the fastest and cheapest way to test a large population. Do multiple choice questions uncover the deepest and most effective evidence of learning? Should they be used to measure the effectiveness of teachers or the achievement of students? What are improving scores over time even measuring? Do they point to gains in student learning, or just more time spent preparing students to be better at taking tests?
When we focus on deep understanding and engaged learners, we don’t spend much time with multiple choice questions. We develop projects that require students to work alone or in teams to solve real problems and issues. We put materials in their hands and let them explore, and we take the time to have meaningful conversations and discussions. We take learning at a natural, student-led pace and we find ways to challenge preconceived ideas and set students up to arrive at new, and often collaborative discoveries. Humans enjoy learning because it is inherently fun to master new ideas and solve problems. As scientists have studied the brain, new findings have found that learning not just alongside, but in community with others triggers a dopamine response in the brain. In turn, the dopamine helps to solidify the learning by making it more memorable and engaging. It’s easy to see how this creates a cycle that leads to successful outcomes.
Lifelong learning
Humans are born learning, and as the old saying goes, the moment we stop learning is the moment we start dying. Rather than setting children up to see learning as a segmented portion of their lives, started each September and capped with a test in January or June, we should all strive to look for ways to make learning feel accessible, ongoing and fun. There are many strategies that teachers can use to foster a lifelong love of learning, but they all require time and space to be successful. Walks to the public library, baking recipes that coincide with a culture or time period studied, viewing photographs or watching video clips from an historic event — these things all take time, energy and patience, which are all easier to find when we are free to focus on the children in front of us more than state standards and benchmarks. Are these tools useful? Of course. Are they the goal? Not really. Healthy and happy adults are always the real goal, and we are able to focus on that end when we take testing off the table and replace it with fostering curiosity, exploring problems, building skills and relationships, and having fun together.
Alyssa Binns Gunderson is the director at Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora, a multi-age, project-based school for prekindergarten through eighth grade located on the campus of Wells College. For more information, call (315) 364-8721 or visit peachtownschool.com.