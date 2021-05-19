Peachtown: What we gain when we take testing off the table

When we focus on deep understanding and engaged learners, we don’t spend much time with multiple choice questions. We develop projects that require students to work alone or in teams to solve real problems and issues. We put materials in their hands and let them explore, and we take the time to have meaningful conversations and discussions. We take learning at a natural, student-led pace and we find ways to challenge preconceived ideas and set students up to arrive at new, and often collaborative discoveries. Humans enjoy learning because it is inherently fun to master new ideas and solve problems. As scientists have studied the brain, new findings have found that learning not just alongside, but in community with others triggers a dopamine response in the brain. In turn, the dopamine helps to solidify the learning by making it more memorable and engaging. It’s easy to see how this creates a cycle that leads to successful outcomes.

Lifelong learning

Humans are born learning, and as the old saying goes, the moment we stop learning is the moment we start dying. Rather than setting children up to see learning as a segmented portion of their lives, started each September and capped with a test in January or June, we should all strive to look for ways to make learning feel accessible, ongoing and fun. There are many strategies that teachers can use to foster a lifelong love of learning, but they all require time and space to be successful. Walks to the public library, baking recipes that coincide with a culture or time period studied, viewing photographs or watching video clips from an historic event — these things all take time, energy and patience, which are all easier to find when we are free to focus on the children in front of us more than state standards and benchmarks. Are these tools useful? Of course. Are they the goal? Not really. Healthy and happy adults are always the real goal, and we are able to focus on that end when we take testing off the table and replace it with fostering curiosity, exploring problems, building skills and relationships, and having fun together.