Phillips, Bartolotta, Giangreco hold on to win Auburn school board seats

All of the ballots have now been counted in the Auburn school board race, and the difference between securing a seat as the third-place candidate and placing as far back as sixth was just 28 votes.
Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco, the longest-serving incumbent on the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education, finished with 1,027 votes to secure the third and final spot in this year's race. Eight candidates were vying for the three three-year terms on the nine-member board.
Results posted after the polls closed on Tuesday were too close to declare any winners because 204 affidavit ballots needed to be counted on Wednesday. After that was done, the top three candidates remained the same: Giangreco, newcomer Matteo Bartolotta (1,096 votes) and one-term incumbent Ian Phillips (1,129).
The next three finishers were challengers Patrick Mahunik with 1,006 votes, Isabelle Wellauer with 1,000 and Rachel Czyz with 999. Incumbent Kathleen Rhodes received 946 votes and challenger Nate Garland had 783.
"We had eight great candidates running for three seats," Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said. "Thank you to all of them for running."
In addition to the school board race, Auburn voters approved the school district's 2021-22 budget proposal, with 1,580 in support and 1,323 against.
There was a significant gap in the number of votes cast for school candidates versus those on the budget, indicating that many voters only chose two candidates instead of three.
Based on 2,903 votes on the budget, there could have been as many as 8,709 votes recorded for school board candidates, but instead there was just 7,986.
The top two finishers in this year's race, Phillips and Bartolotta, were the only candidates endorsed by the Auburn Teachers Association. Union President Justin Herrling told The Citizen last week that the decision not to endorse a third candidate was "to let the community decide who that third seat is going to be filled by."
The union also endorsed the proposed $83.86 million budget, which was adopted by the district's board in April. It comes with a 2.85% tax levy increase and a 3.89% spending hike, with no anticipated layoffs and several positions that would be added.
"Thank you so much to the community for coming out and supporting the budget," Pirozzolo said. "I just want to thank all of our parents for the support and patience during this pandemic."