Phillips, Bartolotta, Giangreco hold on to win Auburn school board seats

There was a significant gap in the number of votes cast for school candidates versus those on the budget, indicating that many voters only chose two candidates instead of three.

Based on 2,903 votes on the budget, there could have been as many as 8,709 votes recorded for school board candidates, but instead there was just 7,986.

The top two finishers in this year's race, Phillips and Bartolotta, were the only candidates endorsed by the Auburn Teachers Association. Union President Justin Herrling told The Citizen last week that the decision not to endorse a third candidate was "to let the community decide who that third seat is going to be filled by."

The union also endorsed the proposed $83.86 million budget, which was adopted by the district's board in April. It comes with a 2.85% tax levy increase and a 3.89% spending hike, with no anticipated layoffs and several positions that would be added.

"Thank you so much to the community for coming out and supporting the budget," Pirozzolo said. "I just want to thank all of our parents for the support and patience during this pandemic."

