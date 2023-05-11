Port Byron Central School District's recommended budget for the next school year is slated to be over $24 million.

That proposed $24,468,125 spending amount, according to a district newsletter, represents a $1,097,009 increase from the current year and a tax levy uptick of 1.2%. The tax levy is well below Port Byron's state-imposed tax cap for this year.

The district said the proposed budget will allow the district to keep class sizes small, buy school supplies for all students, make sure staff members have "access to the best professional learning opportunities," keep the district's school resource officer at a full-time capacity and provide breakfast and lunch for each student.

Under another ballot proposal, the Port Byron board of education would be able to buy and finance two student transport vehicles and one seven passenger van, "including necessary furnishings, fixtures and equipment and all other costs" at a cost not to exceed $420,000.

Another proposition centers on the school board being allowed to set up a reserve fund, with a 10-year term for the money to be used for restorations and additions to district facilities, including buying equipment, classroom equipment and/or school infrastructure equipment, security and safety improvement, technology upgrades, site development, athletic fields, plumbing, storm and sanitary sewers, driveways, boilers and parking lots. The district said such a reserve would be funded from unassigned fund balance.

The ballot also includes school board candidates for three open three-year positions to fill the vacancies of the expiring terms of board Vice President Benjamin Vitale and fellow incumbents Dr. Paul Ryan and Peter Svitavsky; all three incumbents are seeking re-election unopposed.

Community members will be able to vote on the budget, the candidates and the other proposals from 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the district's athletic center lobby, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron.