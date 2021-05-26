Port Byron school district brings in school resource officer

A former member of the Auburn Police Department is patrolling the facilities of the Port Byron Central School District.
Mike Roden began the school resource officer position in April, according to a news release from the Port Byron website.
Roden retired from the APD in 2018. He has certification as a police officer and school resource officer and has been trained in crisis intervention and disability awareness. Roden was also involved in the DARE program as an officer and instructor in the Auburn Enlarged City School District from 2001 to 2018, the district said, and he is also a member of the statewide training team and the New York State DARE Training Coordinator.
“As a district resident for over 15 years, Officer Roden has a vested interest in helping to keep our school and community safe,” Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School Principal Mike Jorgensen said in the news release. “We are thrilled with the additional layer of school security, but the position of School Resource Officer extends beyond safety. Officer Roden will use his time in school to foster positive relationships between our students, their families and our staff members.”
Roden said he believes it is important to build relationships and to act as a bridge between Port Byron schools and the sheriff's office.
“Community is community,” Roden said in the news release. “It’s how we develop one another. We want to make students comfortable and make them successful within the community.”
Up until Roden came in, Port Byron didn't have an SRO for a couple of years. There were previously two different officers in the district over a five-year span, but the contract with the village of Port Byron for the most recent officer expired in June 2019 amid a dispute between the two sides, with the village board voting that April to not renew that contract.
Later that year, however, the Cayuga County Legislature began looking into ways to facilitate SRO programs in county districts. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in October 2020 that he was hoping to get the Legislature's approval to create a special patrol officer position for Port Byron. He said the school officer would possess the authority to enforce the law on district property only, and they would work for, be paid by and be insured by the county.
In a May 24 post from its Facebook page, the sheriff's office acknowledged its partnership with the district and welcomed Roden.
"He brings many years of law enforcement experience to the new position. We wish Officer Roden and the Port Byron Panthers all the best!" the post said.