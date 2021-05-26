Port Byron school district brings in school resource officer

A former member of the Auburn Police Department is patrolling the facilities of the Port Byron Central School District.

Mike Roden began the school resource officer position in April, according to a news release from the Port Byron website.

Roden retired from the APD in 2018. He has certification as a police officer and school resource officer and has been trained in crisis intervention and disability awareness. Roden was also involved in the DARE program as an officer and instructor in the Auburn Enlarged City School District from 2001 to 2018, the district said, and he is also a member of the statewide training team and the New York State DARE Training Coordinator.

“As a district resident for over 15 years, Officer Roden has a vested interest in helping to keep our school and community safe,” Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School Principal Mike Jorgensen said in the news release. “We are thrilled with the additional layer of school security, but the position of School Resource Officer extends beyond safety. Officer Roden will use his time in school to foster positive relationships between our students, their families and our staff members.”