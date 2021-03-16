Port Byron school district making administrative changes

The Port Byron Central School District is eliminating its assistant principal positions in response to declining enrollment.
In addition to the upcoming transition of Dana West Jr.-Sr. High School Principal Mike Jorgensen becoming the district's next superintendent on July 1, there are various other administrative changes lined up for the next school year.
Current Superintendent Neil O'Brien, who has been with Port Byron since 2004 and whose last day will be June 30, said in a district newsletter that Jorgensen's promotion has resulted in alterations in personnel and the district's administrative structure.
The assistant principal spots for both school buildings will be eliminated as the district trims the number of administrators because of sliding enrollment.
That said, the two people currently in those assistant principals roles will be remaining in the district in elevated capacities. Erica Sinicropi, the assistant principal with A.A. Gates Elementary School, is going to be a district administrator "with expanded roles," O'Brien said.
"She will fill some of the holes created when we lost a special education administrator from BOCES at the beginning of this year. She performed many of these roles already and will now expand into greater responsibilities, including work in the West building," O'Brien said. "Besides filing roles left behind with the loss of a BOCES administrator, Erica will expand her role of assisting families and students with outside service providers. The expanded role will tap into her passion and talents for all students."
As previously announced, Kim Brown, the high school's assistant principal, will be moved up to principal. O'Brien also said there have been "two administrative persons in the district from our BOCES on a part time basis over the past several years that will be eliminated in the budget."
The elementary school will see a new principal coming in, as Tracy Musso, currently the Moravia Central School District's director of curriculum and instruction, will take up the mantle.
"We are extremely fortunate to land Tracy as our new principal. She is well-known in the BOCES for her incredible capacity to work with teachers, students and families. She has been a leader in the region in the world of teaching and learning," O'Brien said.
The current elementary school leader, Julie Podolak, is set to become the district's treasurer.
"She became certified as a school business official a couple of years ago and is coming to the district office to fill lots of needs for us. Her great knowledge and skills as a school administrator, along with financial expertise, will be a huge asset for Mr. Jorgensen and the district next year," O'Brien said.
Katie Naples, who has been a part-time instructional coach for the district from the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, will be the director of curriculum and instruction starting July 1, O'Brien said.
O'Brien said he was excited that Jorgensen will be taking over for him, adding that his successor's "warm and inviting personality has created bonds with students, families and staff that will create the climate for us to grow and be better."
"Next year will have new faces, but the desire to serve and make Port Byron even better will not change. I can only tell you that next year’s team is loaded with talent and is a winner," O'Brien said.