Port Byron school district making administrative changes

The Port Byron Central School District is eliminating its assistant principal positions in response to declining enrollment.

In addition to the upcoming transition of Dana West Jr.-Sr. High School Principal Mike Jorgensen becoming the district's next superintendent on July 1, there are various other administrative changes lined up for the next school year.

Current Superintendent Neil O'Brien, who has been with Port Byron since 2004 and whose last day will be June 30, said in a district newsletter that Jorgensen's promotion has resulted in alterations in personnel and the district's administrative structure.

The assistant principal spots for both school buildings will be eliminated as the district trims the number of administrators because of sliding enrollment.

That said, the two people currently in those assistant principals roles will be remaining in the district in elevated capacities. Erica Sinicropi, the assistant principal with A.A. Gates Elementary School, is going to be a district administrator "with expanded roles," O'Brien said.