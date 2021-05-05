Port Byron school district's proposed budget includes flat tax levy

The Port Byron Central School District's proposed budget is set to not feature a property tax levy hike.
The district school board adopted a proposed 2021-22 budget that community members will be able to vote on later this month. The $22,720,686 spending plan, detailed in a newsletter on Port Byron's website, entails a proposed budget increase of $436,041.
The school tax levy under this proposal would come to $6,345,748. The tax levy isn't set to get raised due to "the savings we were able to enjoy in the current budget from the diminished services for students and community in light of the pandemic," the newsletter said, and the district's increase in state aid.
The state announced last month that Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES districts will receive $10 million more in state aid, with Port Byron set to see a 4.64% aid increase to $15.1 million in total funding from the capital.
"We are very excited to put a budget next year that reflects a return to normalcy while taking the once in a lifetime opportunity of giving the community a budget without a tax increase," the newsletter said.
In addition to voting on the budget and election for two three-year seats for the district's school board, people will be able to vote on a proposal to authorize the district "to levy and collect an annual tax, year after year, separate and apart from the annual school district budget, in the amount of $3,000.00, in addition to the current appropriation of $95,147.00 for a total of $98,147.00 annually, which shall be paid to the Port Byron Library and for the support and maintenance of the library; with this appropriated amount to be the annual appropriation until thereafter modified by a future vote of the electors of the Port Byron School District"
Voting is set for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at the athletic center lobby.