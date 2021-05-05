Port Byron school district's proposed budget includes flat tax levy

In addition to voting on the budget and election for two three-year seats for the district's school board, people will be able to vote on a proposal to authorize the district "to levy and collect an annual tax, year after year, separate and apart from the annual school district budget, in the amount of $3,000.00, in addition to the current appropriation of $95,147.00 for a total of $98,147.00 annually, which shall be paid to the Port Byron Library and for the support and maintenance of the library; with this appropriated amount to be the annual appropriation until thereafter modified by a future vote of the electors of the Port Byron School District"