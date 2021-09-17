Port Byron school officials concerned after disruptive meeting

The Port Byron Central School District Board of Education is evaluating how it plans to handle future meetings after its September session ended abruptly amid shouting during public comment time.
Port Byron Superintendent Mike Jorgensen told The Citizen that a group of community members who had concerns about mask mandates attended a board meeting Monday to speak during the public comment period, which was placed at the end of the agenda.
But during part of the meeting, members of the public began swearing at the board and shouting over each other, prompting the board to adjourn early. He said the school board usually allots up to 30 minutes for public comments and he believes the meeting was ended about 20 minutes into the public comments.
"While there were a few community members who addressed the board civilly, the behavior of the group collectively was unacceptable for a board meeting. They were shouting obscenities, shouting derogatory remarks towards the board of education and the administrative team," Jorgensen said. "They continually interrupted each other to the point where continuing the public comments portion of the meeting was not possible."
Many in the group that attended the meeting were upset at the district for requiring students to wear masks in school as part of COVID-19 safety protocols. Soon after taking over when ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the state Department of Health in late August to mandate that anyone entering schools must wear a face mask.
"They're a group of angry community members, but their anger is incorrectly directed towards the school board and the school district," Jorgensen said.
He added that the district's goal has been and will continue to be getting and keeping children in school. The health department, the governor's office and the state Department of Education have given the district a set of rules they have to follow to have their students in facilities, Jorgensen continued, adding that the district will continue following those rules so in-person learning can keep going.
Jorgensen added that the board will have conversations over the next couple weeks regarding how to proceed for the next meeting. Port Byron's next board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 18.
Video from the meeting has circulated on social media. It shows board members leaving the auditorium, with people yelling, clapping and swearing. One person, who sounded as if they were speaking into a microphone, can be heard saying, "You will not be seeing me in school tomorrow, or possibly ever," as some people cheered. As board members proceeded through the auditorium to an exit, a voice said, "If you walk out that door, we will consider this your resignation!"
Later, a man declared that board members had relinquished their seats and said, "We are going to nominate people to fill their seats" and "hold our own special election" and asked if the people present were OK with that.
Shane Hackett, a Port Byron resident with children and grandchildren in the district, said in an interview with The Citizen Thursday that he attended Monday's meeting because he and other residents feel children should not be mandated to wear masks, adding that he feels the board does not have to follow the state's mask mandates.
Hackett added that he greatly respects Jorgensen and he voted for most of the district's board members, but he disagrees with them on this issue, referring to forcing children to wearing masks as "medical tyranny."
There were around 30-40 people at the meeting besides the board, Hackett noted, saying that some people at the meeting were upset about topics unrelated to the mask issue. He added that there were more people signed up to speak at the meeting than would be allowed under the allotted 30 minutes of public comments, since people were allowed three minutes each to speak. That also bothered community members who were there, he said.
Hackett said that he was one of the speakers during public comments, and said he later made a profane comment in between speakers talking. He said that he apologized to some board members earlier this week, and he added that he and other community members understand "what the school board, what our school is going through" amid division regarding masks and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I feel bad that they're in a position that they have to deal with both sides of this," Hackett said.
Kayla Stoneburg, who also has children in the district, said she spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting. A couple people got upset about something unrelated to masks, which she said prompted board members to adjourn early and leave.
While she came to the meeting to argue against mandates having children wear masks in schools, she felt some community members were disrespectful to board members and handled the situation poorly. Stoneburg said she is "kind of upset" board members left the meeting but noted she understands why they did.
"You have to give respect to get respect, and some of the community members were being disrespectful to the board members, and I feel that's why the board members had got up and left and ended the meeting early, because it was getting too disrespectful in there," Stoneburg continued. "I would rather talk to people as an adult and have an adult conversation instead of screaming, yelling, calling names, swearing."
Additionally, she said that "to a certain extent, the school board doesn't really have a whole lot of say in the mandates, but I want them to fight with me, not against me," adding that she intends to pursue the mask mandate issue further.
