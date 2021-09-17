Port Byron school officials concerned after disruptive meeting

Shane Hackett, a Port Byron resident with children and grandchildren in the district, said in an interview with The Citizen Thursday that he attended Monday's meeting because he and other residents feel children should not be mandated to wear masks, adding that he feels the board does not have to follow the state's mask mandates.

Hackett added that he greatly respects Jorgensen and he voted for most of the district's board members, but he disagrees with them on this issue, referring to forcing children to wearing masks as "medical tyranny."

There were around 30-40 people at the meeting besides the board, Hackett noted, saying that some people at the meeting were upset about topics unrelated to the mask issue. He added that there were more people signed up to speak at the meeting than would be allowed under the allotted 30 minutes of public comments, since people were allowed three minutes each to speak. That also bothered community members who were there, he said.

Hackett said that he was one of the speakers during public comments, and said he later made a profane comment in between speakers talking. He said that he apologized to some board members earlier this week, and he added that he and other community members understand "what the school board, what our school is going through" amid division regarding masks and the COVID-19 pandemic.